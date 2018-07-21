Khloe Kardashian Apologizes After Using the R-Word During Instagram Livestream

Khloé Kardashian is making amends after she used a derogatory term during an Instagram Livestream.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was called out for using the R-word during a livestream in the social media platform with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West.

“You should pay more attention to your word choices especially since you have a huge following and don’t know who you could be offending. If True had a disability you would use a different word,” a Twitter user wrote to Kardashian.

Ugh I hate that word! Why did I even say that? You are a million percent right and I actually greatly dislike when people use that word! I will do better! I am sorry! 😞 much love today — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 20, 2018

Rather than responding in defense of her actions, E! News reports, the Good American creator replied, “Ugh I hate that word! Why did I even say that? You are a million percent right and I actually greatly dislike when people use that word! I will do better! I am sorry! Much love today.”

On days where Twitter seems to be more of a source of anxiety than information, some Twitter users found the reality star’s approach to the situation refreshing.

“That is how you apologize. Own your mistake, no excuses, apologize, and do better,” praised one user.

The new mother has had her fair share of learning experiences in the past few months, sharing with her followers her struggles while adapting to life as a working mother.

“The days leading up to my very first day back were tough, but once I started going through the motions, everything fell into place. It’s like riding a bike!” Kardashian wrote.

She opened up about how even though the first day back on the clock was difficult, it definitely end on a happy note.

“On my first day back, True was perfect while I was gone. Plus, coming home was soooo much fun — I acted like I hadn’t seen her in forever!” Kardashian wrote.

Since welcoming her first baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12, Kardashian has been open about her first time experiencing motherhood.

“I’ve been thinking about the 6th, the 6th, the 6th, oh my God, I have to start work on the 6th and I’ve been getting just anxious about it. And today I’m very anxious,” she said in a series of selfie videos shared July 5 on Snapchat.

“I don’t know how I’m going to leave her all day tomorrow. That’s freaking me out. But I got to go back to work at some point. So I’ll be okay, right mama?” Kardashian said as she cradled True and kissed her arm and forehead, even showing off the infant’s newly-pierced ears.