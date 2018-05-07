Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Spotted Together for the First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen together Friday for the first time since their daughter was born and a cheating scandal that clouded the happy news.

TMZ obtained video of the couple at the TownHall restaurant in Cleveland, where they lunched with some friends. Their daughter, True, was not with them. In the clip, Kardashian appears to be happy and smiling with her boyfriend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video surfaced just hours after a source told PEOPLE that the couple does not plan on splitting any time soon.

“Khloé seems happy,” the source told the magazine. “She loves being a mom. She’s focused on keeping her family together. She seems okay with Tristan — there’s no talk of a split.”

The source claimed Kardashian is not listening to her family’s advice to end her relationship with Thompson, since she wants to make it work.

“When she wants something to work, she will make it work,” the source told PEOPLE. “Her family’s issue with Tristan is that they think he won’t change. But Khloé isn’t listening to this. She has been very firm with Tristan, and she believes he wants to keep his family together as well.”

Another source said Kardashian wants to keep the “status quo” and is more focused on being a first-time mother. She is “pretty fed up” with the controversy surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

The cheating scandal exploded just days before True was born on April 12. The Daily Mail and TMZ published videos appearing to show Thompson with different women after Kardashian became pregnant.

Thompson stayed quiet on social media for weeks, but returned to Instagram on April 29 to celebrate the Cavaliers’ playoff win over the Indiana Pacers. He shared a photo of himself from the game, but made no mention of the situation with Kardashian.

As for Kardashian, she has also been quiet on social media. She has yet to share a photo of True and not seen posting to her Instagram since April 18, when she celebrated Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday. However, she recently disabled the comment sections on her Instagram posts with Thompson.

Kardashian’s family is reportedly still very upset with Thompson.

“The family is very angry with Tristan and having a hard time coming to terms with Khloé trying to forgive him,” an E! News source said on April 28. “They don’t trust him and feel he won’t change.”

Kim Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres on April 27 she felt bad for her younger sister.

“Poor Khloé,” Kim said. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up. We really were rooting for Khloé. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”