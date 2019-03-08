Khloe Kardashian Affirms ‘Positive’ Vibes in Latest Post After Tristan Thompson Spotted With New Woman

Khloe Kardashian offered fans some “positive” advice in light of rumors her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson has already moved on with a new woman.

“I believe in you, your abilities and you heart! Stay positive about everything,” Kardashian wrote alongside a selfie showing off her long nails and platinum blonde hair. “Each one of us, is simply trying to figure it all out.”

Moments before sharing the post, Kardashian shared an all-pink block with four small white hearts in the middle.

Kardashian shut off the comments for both new posts after she received some negative comments on her Wednesday post, which showed daughter True Thompson surrounded by an estimated $154,000 in Burkin bags. Her critics called her “out of touch” for showing off her wealth.

The Instagram posts show a Kardashian trying to move on from her latest scandal. Last month, it was revealed that Thompson kissed Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods at a house party. Woods insisted their relationship never went beyond a kiss at the end of the night, but admitted to not being completely honest with Kardashian and Jenner the day after the party.

At first, Kardashian slammed Woods for breaking up her family and talking about the situation publicly on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk show. However, on March 2, Kardashian backtracked and put more of the blame on Thompson’s shoulders.

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me,” she tweeted on March 2. “Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

In another tweet, Kardashian said learning Thompson cheated with Woods was not as shocking as it was when she learned Thompson cheated on her while she was still pregnant with True.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time,” Kardashian wrote. “I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”

As for Thompson, he has reportedly moved on from Kardashian. The Cleveland Cavaliers player has already been seen multiple times with model Karisma Ramirez, who he reportedly met through a mutual friend, his teammate Jordan Clarkson.

Thomspon and Ramirez were first seen together at Carbone in New York City on Feb. 27. They were also seen together at Nobu in Brooklyn after the Cavaliers played the Nets. TMZ reported that the two are not dating, but are “getting to know each other.”

