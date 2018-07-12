Twitter Sounds off on New Kevin Hart-Hosted CBS Series ‘TKO: Total Knock Out’

CBS premiered its newest reality competition series TKO: Total Knock Out, hosted by Kevin Hart, and fans are already obsessed.

The 10-episode features one player racing through a nerve-wracking obstacle while four other contestants control battle stations along the way, firing over-the-top projectiles in an attempt to knock them off and slow them down. The top two players of the episode advance to a final showdown where they face off for a cash prize.

During the episode, Hart revealed the season’s top 5 performers will return later in the season for a “Battle Royale” episode, and a chance to win the $100,000.

Fans of the comedian and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star were anxious to tune in to the anticipated new summer series, expressing their excitement to see Hart on TV week-to-week on Twitter.

You know what time it is!! #TKO with @KevinHart4real Been waiting all day! — Paula Bulloch (@GraceWithLife) July 12, 2018

“This show is perfectly aligned with my global brand,” Hart told Deadline in April, when the series was first announced. “The minute Mark Burnett pitched me, I got it and we decided to work together. This show has the potential to make me look tall.”

During the show’s first exciting hour, contestants had run through the course as their competitors through spiked balls and giant frisbees at them.

Fans were loving the “us versus them” twist on the new obstacle-course series.

For a second ii thought the audience was going to start throwing stuff too 😂 😆 #TKO — Lu5 (@luigi37456) July 12, 2018

Haha I’m loving this #TKO #TotalKnockOut #KevinHart u r the man!!!! Need more episodes already & haven’t even finished the 1st episode — Chasity May (@ChasityMay89) July 12, 2018

Twitter also wasted no time poking fun at contestants, especially nurse Tracy, who revealed a creepy family photo featuring zombies before she ran the course, and proceeded to K.O. repeatedly during her turn.

Tracey is going to need a doctor. #tko — Robert Thompson (@RT1959) July 12, 2018

Oh man, this nurse is getting WHALED ON. Also, Kevin Hart’s best acting ever? #TKO — Matt Mitovich (@MattMitovich) July 12, 2018

I felt bad for Tracey but I couldn’t stop laughing #TKO 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/OOslKqilaY — Dean Opriasa (@deanopriasa) July 12, 2018

Not all viewers who tuned in for the premiere appreciated the humor, accusing Hart of “trying too hard” with his comedy.

Seriously, though, #TKO is dumb. Kevin Hart is trying too hard. — Michael™ 🔜 (@Thunderclap) July 12, 2018

TKO:Total Knock Out is produced by MGM Television and HartBeat Productions and distributed internationally by MGM. Barry Poznick executive produces alongside Burnett and Hart.

The series airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.