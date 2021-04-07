Kesha Reacts to Caitlyn Jenner Singing Her Hit 'Tik Tok' on 'The Masked Singer'

✖

Kesha isn't quite sure what to think of Caitlyn Jenner's The Masked Singer cover of her iconic song "Tik Tok." The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum anonymously performed the party anthem on the Fox singing competition as the Pheonix last month before being unmasked at the end of her first performance, and her rendition quickly went viral due to the Olympian's stilted, yet enthusiastic vocals and dancing.

Kesha herself revealed Tuesday she had seen the performance, duetting with a TikTok joking that Jenner's cover was like when "Debbie from accounts [lets] loose at the office party." The "Praying" artist watches the clip of Jenner singing while slowly covering her eyes in a video she captioned, "feeling like P Diddy... I think?" She added to the TikTok, "Live for a cover and live for this outfit....but i mean i have to go...."

After being eliminated, Jenner told Us Weekly that daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner were a bit skeptical when she told them she was doing the zany singing show. "Kendall and Kylie, when I told them I was doing The Masked Singer, they gave me this strange look and said 'Dad, why are you doing this?' I told them, 'I need a challenge! I’ve just been sitting around, I want to do this.' They said, 'You are crazy,'" she admitted.

Jenner's son Brandon was also in on the secret, as he helped the I Am Cait star prepare her vocals. "He has a studio in his house, so I went downtown to his studio where I could record it and I worked on the songs with him. It was really great," she said. "Brandon got really into it and it was a big bonding moment for us. It was fun working on the songs with him."

Being eliminated in the first round was disappointing, as Jenner revealed she worked for two months on "Tik Tok," The Temptations' "I Know You Wanna Leave Me" and a John Denver song she didn't disclose."If I were to go [and do] all the [songs] at the finals, I would have had to learn eight songs. It took me so long to get a couple of songs down," she admitted. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and the next day on Hulu.

