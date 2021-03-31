'The Masked Singer' Season 5 Episode 4: Who Gets Unmasked?

✖

The competition on The Masked Singer is really heating up. The fourth episode of the season will air Wednesday night and feature the return of Group B, which includes Black Swan, Grandpa Monster, Chameleon, and Piglet. Additionally, another Wildcard contestant will join the competition to shake things up. As always, one of the competitors will be eliminated by the end of the night. So, who will that competitor be?

While the Wildcard contestant has not showcased their vocals yet, the competitors in Group B have. As a result, it's a bit easier to speculate about who will be eliminated from that group. Following their performances, all of the contestants earned a great deal of praise from the judges, with Piglet and Black Swan, in particular, receiving a ton of accolades. Given that Piglet and Black Swan really showed out during their first performances, it stands to reason that it could be either Grandpa Monster or Chameleon getting the boot on Wednesday night.

To venture an educated guess, it's possible that Chameleon could be unmasked by the end of the night, as his "Ride With Me" performance didn't make as much of a splash as Grandpa Monster's surprisingly youthful rendition of "Mambo No. 5." Of course, since a Wildcard contestant will be making an appearance on Wednesday's episode anything can really happen.

Phoenix was the first member of Group B to be eliminated. During the March 17 episode, Phoenix gave their best performance of Kesha's "Tik Tok." Although, it was ultimately determined that they would have to reveal their identity at the end of the episode. After the judges shared their final guesses behind Phoenix's identity, they removed their mask and revealed they were Caitlyn Jenner. As she said after removing her mask, Jenner wanted to be on The Masked Singer because she enjoys taking on new challenges. She shared a similar sentiment in her interview with Entertainment Weekly, which was published shortly after her elimination.

Jenner told the outlet that she was originally contacted for the show before, but she said no. But, she explained that she decided to do the show now amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic because she has "nothing but time." The Olympic athlete added, "And I've always said to my kids, "Don't be afraid to take risks in life." That's how you grow as a person — trying new things, trying things that you're uncomfortable with — because then that'll become your new norm. And so I thought, well, maybe I should practice what I'm preaching here and try something totally out of my element with something like this. And so I said yes."