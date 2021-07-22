Kendra Wilkinson Is Returning to Reality TV With New Real Estate Show

✖

Kendra Wilkinson is officially returning to reality TV! The former Playboy Mansion resident is slated to put her Hollywood homes expertise to the test Kendra Sells Hollywood, a new reality series headed to the new discovery+ streaming platform this fall. The series will mark Wilkinson’s return to TV after her time on The Girls Next Door and Kendra On Top.

According to the streaming service, the six-part docuseries will follow Wilkinson as she joins Douglas Elliman, one of the most successful and competitive real estate firms in Los Angeles. The series will come a little more than a year after Wilkinson confirmed that she passed her real estate exam on her first try. Although she passed her exam, however, she has no prior experience and must rely "on her signature humor and fierce determination to learn the ropes and land her first sale." The show's official synopsis reads, "from the sprawling mansions of Beverly Hills to the beach bungalows of Venice, Kendra is ready to take Tinseltown by storm and prove that she has the hustle to make it in real estate."

"I've been on TV, on magazine covers and shared all of the ups and downs of my personal life with my fans," Wilkinson said. "Now people can follow along on my newest adventure as a real estate agent. This 'girl next door' is ready to compete with the big guns!"

Wilkinson got her first taste of fame when she appeared on The Girls Next Door as one of the late Hugh Hefner's girlfriends. Wilkinson appeared on the series from 2005 until 2009, going on to appear in her own show Kendra, which aired from 2009 until 2011. From 2012 until 2017, she starred in her series Kendra On Top. Wilkinson has also appeared on various series including Dancing With the Stars, I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! NOW!, and Worst Cooks In America.

"We've enjoyed watching Kendra for years and we're certain that her fun, positive vibe and adventurous, 'let-me-at it' spirit will inspire the best stories in real estate," Jane Latman, president, HGTV, said in a press release. "Her resilience, savvy and strength is inspiring and, like her millions of social media followers, we'll be watching and rooting for her as she takes on her latest challenge in Kendra Sells Hollywood."

Kendra Sells Hollywood is set to debut on discovery+ in fall 2021. An exact premier date has not yet been announced. The streaming service is available at $4.99 per month with commercials and $6.99 per month for an ad-free plan. However, discovery+ does offer a free seven-day trial at sign up.