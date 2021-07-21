Discovery+: Everything Coming to the Streamer in August 2021

The new discovery+ streaming platform is continuing to expand its library! After officially launching on Jan. 4 with dozens of titles available at launch, the streamer has continued to make new additions monthly, and with July coming to a close and August inching closer, discovery+ has unveiled its complete August 2021 content list. Next month will offer a little bit of everything, with titles dabbling in everything from automotive, food, lifestyle, and more. On the love and relationships front, discovery+ subscribers can expect to finally press play on the much-talked about Naked and Afraid dating series Naked and Afraid of Love. August will also bring with it Season 2 of Heartbreak Island. While spooky season may still be many months away, discovery+ is treating fans to an early dose of scares with its paranormal and unexplained addition Alien Invasion: Hudson Valley, the streamer also stocking several true crime titles. Of course, with Chip and Joanna Gaines' newest endeavor having officially launched in July, subscribers can also tune in to new Magnolia Network additions. To watch all of the August 2021 incoming titles as well as the titles already available for streaming, you will need to sign up for a subscription. The streaming service is available at $4.99 per month with commercials and $6.99 per month for an ad-free plan. However, discovery+ does offer a free seven-day trial at sign up, meaning that you can give the streaming service a test run before committing. The platform is available to watch on Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Roku, and Samsung devices.

Automotive Celebrity IOU: Joyride - Monday, August 23

"On Celebrity IOU: Joyride, master mechanic Ant Anstead and car guru Cristy Lee team up with celebrities Renée Zellweger, Mary J. Blige, Tony Hawk, Octavia Spencer, James Marsden and Danny Trejo as they roll up their sleeves to create automotive masterpieces for someone special in their lives. In each episode, viewers will hear the inspiring story behind the star's relationship with this person and the reasons why they are so deserving of a one-of-a-kind car transformation. In the end, audiences will be just as blown away as the recipient when they receive the ultimate joyride."

Love and Relationships Heartbreak Island (Season 2) - Saturday, August 7

"Heartbreak Island will set hearts racing and temperatures rising when a group of single guys and girls put everything on the line in a bid to find their perfect match and the chance of winning $100,000." Naked and Afraid of Love - Sunday, August 22

"Today's dating world has become filtered - through the clothes we wear, personas we share online and the preferences we can set before we even begin swiping. But what if the filters, pressures and often unrealistic standards of modern dating were completely stripped away, and we were left only with our most primal wants and needs? In an all-new discovery+ series, Naked and Afraid of Love, 16 naked strangers ready to find love will strip down and bare it all - on an unforgettable island in paradise - to answer these questions and more in the ultimate challenge that blends survival, romance and everything in between." 90 Day Journeys: Couples Updates - Sunday, August 22

"90 Day Journeys is a one-stop place to watch 90 Day couples' love stories from the beginning to present day. Each curated miniseries is made up of every scene a couple has appeared in across all the shows in the 90 Day universe, giving fans the opportunity to watch each pair’s story from the start. New this month is the original 90 Day: The Other Way couple, Jenny and Sumit, while updated episodes include the latest on Mike and Natalie; Jovi and Yara; Tiffany and Ronald; Kalani and Asuelu; Brandon and Julia; Anglea and Michael; and Elizabeth and Andrei." Prisoner of Love - Monday, August 30

"Prisoner of Love follows Chelsea Holmes, the self-proclaimed 'prison matchmaker,' as she dedicates her time to helping men and women living free lives find love with prisoners behind bars. And Chelsea isn't simply a matchmaker, she is also looking for love with someone on the inside. Prisoner of Love documents couples as they navigate the unique struggle of dating someone in prison. Chelsea does all she can to give these singles the tools to make their relationships successful beyond prison walls, but are these matches built to last?"

Food Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalo - Thursday, August 12

"Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco has two passions, making people laugh and eating. He loves food and the craft behind it, but has questions about where it comes from, how it’s made, and why we eat the way we do. He will take a comedic deep dive into the culinary world he loves but sometimes doesn’t understand by talking and cooking with the world’s top chefs, restaurant owners, other comedians and his own family. Go on a journey with this comedian, social observer, and exasperated food lover, as he explores, digests, and answers his own hot button questions in the world of food." Guy: Hawaiian Style - Saturday, August 28

"Hawaii is one of Guy Fieri's favorite places on the planet and this year he's taking his wife Lori, sons Hunter and Ryder, and his nephew Jules on a 20 day adventure of a lifetime as they take on Maui, The Big Island of Hawaii, and Oahu by land, sea and air. Guy and his family will dive with whales, sharks and turtles, deep sea fish, find locals only swimming holes, catch waves with local surfing legends...and of course they'll dive into the dishes Hawaii has to offer from simple shave ice to pole caught Ahi Tuna Poke straight off the boat to a traditional Hawaiian luau complete with a Kalua style pig roast. It's Guy off the charts and out of bounds in one of the most beautiful places on Earth!" prevnext

Lifestyle The Program: Prison Detox - Wednesday, August 25

"The Program: Prison Detox goes behind bars and behind the scenes for a first-hand look at how one small town is handling the worst drug epidemic in American history and turning the tables on the justice system. The staff of the Sevier County, Arkansas jail piloted a revolutionary program to save its community, which has been devastated by drug addiction. 'The Program' offers qualified inmates, called trustees once they are accepted, the chance to walk free if they graduate from an unprecedented three-month drug rehabilitation program. It’s the last chance at redemption for the trustees, but they’ll have to put in the work, reckon with their own inner demons and repair damaged relationships with family and friends, all while enduring long days and navigating the challenges of life behind bars." prevnext

True Crime Unraveled: The Stalkers Web - Tuesday, August 10

"Following the success of The Long Island Serial Killer, the next installment of the Unraveled anthology podcast and series tracks the multi-decade wrath of Jason Christopher Hughes, who is alleged to have stalked and terrorized upwards of 50 victims across more than a dozen states. Co-hosts Alexis Linkletter and Billy Jensen reveal dangerous and disturbing accounts from his accusers, exposing how this online predator unleashed vicious attacks that cost people their livelihoods, destroyed their marriages, and drove some to contemplate ending their lives to make it stop. The companion podcast is out now." Children of the Cult - Saturday, August 21

"Children of the Cult tells the astonishing tale of one of the world’s most notorious and prolific cults, The Children of God, through the stories of three British women who escaped its clutches. The series tracks the dramatic rise and fall of the cult alongside the unfolding criminal investigation to bring its members to justice." Cold Blooded Alaska - Tuesday, August 24

"Within Alaska’s wild and harsh landscape lurk some of the most dangerous criminals in America. The 10-episode true crime series Cold Blooded Alaska uncovers Alaska’s most disturbing crimes and unpacks the extraordinary lengths law enforcement working in the Last Frontier must take to bring killers to justice." prevnext

Home Renovation, Inc: The Beginning - Sunday, August 29

"In Renovation, Inc.: The Beginning, discovery+ hits rewind to spotlight how Bryan and Sarah Baeumler began their booming home reno business off the island. Cameras follow renovator Bryan in his home base of Ontario, Canada, as he builds his forever home from scratch in just six months. The series showcases the Baeumlers' construction journey to build a new state-of-the-art home, as well as the rollercoaster ride of drama, surprise setbacks and unforeseen challenges that arise during the process. Conflicts develop as Bryan and Sarah try to communicate their different visions and priorities for their dream house, all while their family must adapt to new construction demands and pressures." prevnext

Paranormal and Unexplained Alien Invasion: Hudson Valley - Sunday, August 15

"Just outside of New York City, residents of the Hudson Valley believe they are being tracked, terrorized and even experimented on. They are struggling to pinpoint the assailants because the attackers are not from this world. Ben Hansen and a team of extraterrestrial experts embed themselves in the Hudson Valley to hear directly from eyewitnesses, and their reports are terrifying." prevnext

Documentaries Smartest Kids in the World - Thursday, August 19

"Chronicling the journey of four American teenagers who study abroad in countries that dramatically outperform the United States in education, Smartest Kids in The World gives voice to students, hearing first-hand their discoveries and insight about how to reform U.S. high school education." prevnext

Magnolia Network For The Love of Kitchens - Friday, August 6

"Paul O’Leary, Helen Parker and Robin Mclellan - together with their team of exceptionally skilled artisans - design and craft beautiful kitchens for deVOL, a design company based in a 16th century water mill in the heart of the English countryside." Ranch to Table - Friday, August 6

"Seventh-generation cattle rancher and entrepreneur Elizabeth Poett tackles the work of running her family's 14,000-acre ranch while crafting regional dishes using her own fresh ingredients." Point of View: A Designer Profile - Friday, August 13

"Giving a behind-the-curtain look into the mind of interior designers, this anthology series lets viewers in on their creative processes and introduces the inspirations and influences that shape their designs." Self Employed - Friday, August 27

"Entrepreneur Jonathan Morris travels the country to share the inspirational and new challenges of small business owners and their journeys to building their dream jobs."