Kendra Wilkinson Praises Ex Hank Baskett at Son’s Hockey Game

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett are putting their children first after their separation.

Nearly two months since filing for divorce from Baskett, the Kendra on Top star shared short videos on her Instagram Stories from a family trip to Las Vegas, where the pair cheered on their 8-year-old son Hank IV as he participated in a series of ice hockey games.

Baskett only shows up on one of the videos from the weekend, but Wilkinson took time to praise her ex for being a “proud papa” during the games.

Their 4-year-old daughter Alijah Mary was also present, PEOPLE writes, seen standing next to her dad as the former NFL player appeared to take a video of his son’s game.

Hours, earlier, the former Playboy bunny revealed she took the trip to Las Vegas in order to support “Lil Hank.”

Wilkinson posted multiple photos of her son skiing around the rink, as well as of her two kids posing in front of The Palazzo hotel.

On Friday, April 6, Wilkinson confirmed that after nearly nine years of marriage, she and Baskett had chosen to file for divorce. “Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man,” she said at the time.

“I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she captioned a photo of herself and Baskett. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

She continued, “Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real.”

Since the split, the two have been spotted together attending Alijah’s soccer games. Wilkinson has also taken in some live music and quality girl time, traveling from Indio, California for the Stagecoach Country Music Festival with her squad — Jessica Hall and Jasmine Dustin.