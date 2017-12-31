Kendall Jenner Addresses Rumors She’s Pregnant

Is a fourth Kardashian-Jenner sister expecting?

Rumors swirled that eldest Jenner sister Kendall was pregnant after she posted a selfie in which she sported a tight polka dot dress that outlined every curve. Fans immediately latched onto the photo as evidence that the reality star is pregnant.

Jenner put a stop to the rumors on Twitter, replying to a tweet about her potential pregnancy.

i just like bagels ok!!! https://t.co/4IxM9ECLOs — Kendall (@KendallJenner) December 31, 2017

“I just like bagels ok!!!” Jenner tweeted.

If Jenner were pregnant, it would add to the overwhelming number of Kardashian-Jenner babies that are expected in the next few months — Kim Kardashian is expecting a baby via surrogate with husband Kanye West; Khloe Kardashian is set to give birth to her first child with beau Tristan Thompson; and youngest Jenner sister Kylie has a baby on the way with boyfriend Travis Scott, though she has yet to confirm the news.

Although Jenner isn’t expecting a child anytime soon, she did recently reveal some big news that has fans reeling. In a note on her website, KendallJ.com, the supermodel announced she would no longer be updating her app in 2018.

“As I look ahead to next year, my goals and priorities are changing. I’ve had an incredible 2+ years connecting with all of you, but I’ve made the difficult decision to no longer update my app in 2018. I hope you’ve enjoyed this journey as much as I have, and am looking forward to sharing the next chapter with you. Love, Kendall,” she wrote.

As the highest-paid model in the world, Jenner doesn’t exactly need the income from her app.

