Kendall Jenner Admits She ‘Didn’t Care For’ Sister Kim Kardashian Naming Her Son Psalm

Kendall Jenner did not hold back when asked about big sister Kim Kardashian West’s decision to name her new son Psalm. In fact, Jenner said she was not a big fan of the name, especially since she spent hours trying to help Kardashian pick one. Even though she does not like his name, Psalm is still “awesome” and “adorable,” Jenner said.

“Kim made me come to her house and like, help her pick a name,” Jenner, 23, told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Thursday. “And it was this whole thing. She would not let me leave the house until we figured out a name and then ended up going with a name that I didn’t even care for as much.”

Jenner said all the names they picked were “beautiful,” but she was “rooting for another name.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star continued, “She had a couple [names]. I think there were two or three that they were picking from. She was home alone, I think, and she was just like, ‘Come over, help me figure it out. I just need someone here.’ I feel like I was the only person that was available.”

Jenner late told Fallon that Psalm, who was born in May, is “awesome” and “adorable.”

During her appearance on The Tonight Show, Fallon had Jenner play “Pour It Out,” in which she had to give the answer to a personal question without revealing what the question was. Jenner looked at her card and immediately said “Scott Disick.” The question turned out to be “Which of your sisters’ exes do you like the most?”

Jenner also revealed that Brad Pitt once attended one of Kanye West‘s Sunday Service performances, but she avoided meeting him. Right after she saw him, she decided to escape early.

“So I was like, ‘I’ve gotta go.’ No, [I didn’t want to meet him] because isn’t there a saying? Don’t ever meet your superhero or whatever? I don’t know. I just love him so much. I’m like, I’m just going to leave it at that and leave,” she told Fallon. “I get nervous.”

Kardashian and West are also parents to North, 6, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 19 months. Kardashian recently told Vogue Arabia that North is West’s “twin.”

“She is so creative, expressive and has so much of your personality. Saint, I think, has more of my personality. What do you think?” Kardashian said of North.

“Chi[cago], it’s still too early to say. She has a temper that we don’t have, but then she’s so calm, which is just like us too. For Psalm, it’s too early to tell,” Kardashian continued. “Hopefully, they will have little bits of us and lots of themselves.”

The next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians debuts on E! Network Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

