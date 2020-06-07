Kendall Jenner Addresses Alleged Photo of Her at Black Lives Matter Protest

✖

Kendall Jenner might have shown support for Black Lives Matter and protests against racial injustice on Instagram, but a viral photo of her made to look like she attended one of the protests is not real. Jenner told her fans Saturday afternoon she did not share the picture, which was terribly Photoshopped. The picture first surfaced on Facebook and made it to Twitter, where people mocked it.

The photo shows Jenner standing in front of a luxury car, with a "Black Lives Matter" sign Photoshopped onto her hands and a face mask added to cover her mouth. There was one big giveaway that the picture was doctored, as Jenner's shadow did not include the sign. "This is photoshopped by someone. I DID NOT post this," Jenner wrote on Twitter.

this is photoshopped by someone. i DID NOT post this. https://t.co/nQ7uNnGB20 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) June 6, 2020

While that post was not real, Jenner did share her support for George Floyd on Instagram. On Tuesday, she posted a black square as part of the Blackout Tuesday protest and shared a long message on Monday. She called on her followers to educate themselves on "how we can become better allies." Although she understands she can never personally feel the "fear and pain" the black community faces daily, "I know that nobody should have to live in constant fear."

Jenner went on to promise to educate herself and that not everything can only be expressed on social media. "This is a time to have those uncomfortable conversations with people and mainly with ourselves," Jenner wrote. "We must also make sure we are ready to vote when the time comes to elect the right people into office."

Jenner's intentions might have been in the right place, but social media users continued reminding her of the controversial Pepsi commercial she made in 2017. The ad appeared to hint that Jenner only had to offer a police officer a Pepsi to solve all social issues. During an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian said Jenner cried after seeing the negative responses to the commercial, although Jenner refused to allow footage of herself crying to air.

"We're not perfect, but you see these things in the media, like Kendall and [Pepsi], where it hasn't been portrayed right," Jenner's older step-sister said on the show. "I see her at home crying, but in the media, she looks another way because she's not addressing it. The team and everyone's telling her not to, and I'm just like, 'This is wrong. You need to speak up.'"

The commercial still haunts Jenner and was brought up again in light of the Floyd protests. One person responded to Jenner Saturday by sharing the original photo used for the "Black Lives Matter" edit, but with Pepsi cans in her hands instead of the sign. Another person shared a protest sign reading, "Where is Kendall with her Pepsi?"