Kelly Ripa Jokes Daughter Lola Is off the 'Family Nipple' After Turning 21

Kelly Ripa's daughter is almost the master of her own destiny, at least she is close according to the Live! host as Lola turns 21. Ripa announced the happy milestone on Thursday's episode, sharing a bit about her daughter's next steps into the world.

"It is Lola Consuelos' 21 birthday. We are waiting for her to get back – she's in Europe right now. Yes, poor Lola," Ripa told the audience. "She's actually finding an apartment for her study abroad. I was like, 'That's funny. Normally people find apartments by going on online and finding an apartment online and then just showing up and being disappointed.'"

Ripa quickly added that the apartment trip was coincidental, but actually had a vacation overseas planned to bid farewell to her life pre-21. The vacation is a "last hurrah. After that, she's off the family nipple, so to speak," Ripa added. The family nipple can mean quite a few things, but the truth is she might have to start using her own cash to fund her lifestyle.

The host and proud mom also touched on her social media activity, including plenty of loving posts about Lola and her other children, Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 19. She's also big on gushing over hubby Mark Consuelos, who seems to enjoy giving it back. But recently she's been semi-absent from the feed ahead of Lola's birthday celebration.

"When I take a blackout, it's because I've been forbidden to post anything from those monsters that I've raised. They never seem to realize that whatever doesn't pass the sniff test on social just gets shown here," Ripa told the audience. "It's my kids having no idea what I do for a living."

She did seem to get plenty of approval from her daughter and the others. "So my daughter was born on Father's Day, so you have to take a picture of baby Mark Consuelos holding Baby Lola," Ripa continued. "She was born at 6:30 a.m. but I called into the show, Gelman had scheduled it. He was like, 'Try to get out of the operating room by 9:15,'" Ripa looked back. "I was like, 'Guys, I have to be on the air.' Talk about content – you think you making eggs is impressive. I was like, 'If we could speed this c-section along!'"

All is well in Ripa/Consuelos household it would see, with the family celebrating and all smiles as they enjoy the special weekend. It's the kind of wholesome thing you might need in between your doom scrolling.