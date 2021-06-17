Kelly Ripa Sends Daughter Lola a 20th Birthday Message Alongside Pre-Approved Photo

✖

Kelly Ripa is celebrating her daughter Lola Consuelos' birthday, though she made sure the birthday post had the approval of the birthday girl before she shared it. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host took to Instagram on Wednesday to mark the special occasion, humorously revealing the lengths she went to to ensure her daughter wasn't embarrassed.

To mark the occasion, Ripa shared a black-and-white photo of Consuelos, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos. In the photo, the now 20-year-old lounged on a towel outside, her knees pulled up to her chest as she glanced over her shoulder. The image, Ripa revealed, was Consuelos-approved, with the mom of the three joking in the cpation, "Happy 20th birthday to the little lady with the big feet." She continued, "we love you so much! You are our favorite daughter, no doubt! (This was the approved photo)."

Ripa continued the birthday celebrations on her Instagram Story, where she shared a series of photos of her daughter. One of those images was a throwback photo of the mother-daughter duo. In another picture, Conseulos could be seen sweetly hugging her father, who reshared the image to his own Instagram Story. In a third photo, Consuelos cuddled up to her dog.

Consuelos' 20th birthday came several years after she fled the nest. In the summer of 2019, Ripa and her Riverdale actor husband dropped their daughter, their second oldest child, off at college. Ripa later opened up about the emotional moment on in a social media post, writing alongside a series of photos snapped throughout Consuelos' life, "in the blink of an eye. I’m not crying. You're crying. (actually Daddy's sobbing)." Fast-forward two years, the couple are now about to be empty nesters after their youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, committed to the University of Michigan, where he will be joining the wrestling team. The proud parents announced the teen's college plans back in March.

Along with Consuelos and Joaquin, Ripa and her husband are also parents to 22-year-old son Michael. After initially meeting on the set of All My Children in 1995, the couple eloped on May 1, 1996, at the Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas. They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this past May.