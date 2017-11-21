‘RHOC’ Regular Kelly Dodd Gets Awkwardly Kicked out of David Foster’s Car

A strange video posted by TMZ shows David Foster rejecting Real Housewives star Kelly Dodd while trying to get in his car this week. The famous record producer is dodging all kinds of hot button questions from a reporter as he climbs into his car in the video, when Dodd suddenly walks up and tries to get into the passenger seat.

Dodd made a joke, suggesting that Foster needed a “new housewife,” but Foster didn’t seem to find it funny.

Before Dodd could even sit down, Foster shooed her away. “No, no, no, please don’t!” he cried. “There’s cameras on!”

“Oh, they don’t care,” Dodd responded dismissively.

“Oh yeah we do,” the cameraman responded.

Dodd may have felt comfortable approaching Foster this way since he used to be married to Yolanda Hadid, one of the stars of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Whatever the case, Foster was not pleased. Before Dodd approached, he was humoring the reporter with the camera. He gave frank, short answers to the man’s questions, but he didn’t turn and simply walk away.

The reporter asked Foster what he thought about the politicization of Charles Manson’s burial, to which Foster simply responded “I think he was an a******.” He then asked what Foster thought about Selena Gomez using a vocal back track at the AMAs. It seemed like that conversation might have yielded more than a one sentence answer, until Dodd approached.

“I’ve got to go,” Foster said to the reporter’s third question. “I’m pretty thrown off.”

A new episode of Real Housewives of Orange Country airs next Monday, November 27th, at 9PM on Bravo.