Kelly Clarkson Reveals Thoughts on Adam Levine’s ‘Voice’ Exit, and Fans Weigh In

Kelly Clarkson has publicly reacted to the news of Adam Levine departing The Voice and stirred up some conversation in the process.

Clarkson, who joined The Voice in Season 14, told fans that she was aware of the Maroon 5 frontman’s exit. In fact, she had learned about it the night before.

She then went on to say it would be “weird” continuing on the show without him, being as he has been a coach since Season 1.

Found out last night about @adamlevine leaving The Voice & while I get that he’s been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he’s not there 👀 To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal! — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 24, 2019

Her reaction led to a lot of chatter from The Voice fans. As one would imagine, reaction to the departure has been mixed.

Many fans were disappointed in seeing him eave after so long on the show. However, so aimed to see the bright side and were glad Levine made the right decision for himself to thrive.

I am going to miss Adam on @NBCTheVoice. He was an anchor and I have been with him and @blakeshelton since day 1. May the journey he takes be the best one yet. 🕊🌹🛐🤗😙 — Jennifer V. Aiken 🕊🇺🇸 (@LadyJ5569) May 24, 2019

Sometimes personal journeys have to end for others to begin. Good for him. — 𝚂𝚑𝚒𝚛𝚕𝚎𝚢 𝚂𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚏𝚏 🌺 (@ShirleySchaff) May 24, 2019

Others were happy about the situation, but for other reasons.

Some championed the decision to carry on without the Levine. They cited the need for a change and even alleged that the pop singer seemed “uninterested” in the show in recent seasons.

While I truly enjoy the banter between Blake & Adam, I feel that Adam stopped enjoying it a couple of seasons ago. Sometimes the banter is too much. I’m looking forward to his new show, “Songland”, just as I am looking forward to the new dynamics on The VOICE. — Carol Elias (@Carol2inspire) May 24, 2019

You can tell he has been so uninterested for a while — Team Kelly Clarkson (@PieceByPiece_KC) May 24, 2019

Levine will be replaced by No Doubt singer and pop star Gwen Stefani in Season 17.

Photo Credit: Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal