Kelly Clarkson Rocks New Hairstyle With Sexy Black Dress

Kelly Clarkson was seen sporting a sultry new look at a benefit gala recently and we just can’t get enough.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Clarkson performed in Beverly Hills at the UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation’s 23rd Annual Taste for a Cure event, which honored the President of Alternative and Reality Group for NBC Entertainment, Paul Telegedy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Clarkson was in full glam for the special night, slipping into a sexy long-sleeved Elie Saab little black dress that had a sweetheart neckline cut-out and lace trim. She accessorized her smoky look with black stockings and alice + olivia shoes.

The Voice coach seems to have gotten a fresh chop, as well — although her blonde hair is usually styled in long bangs and layers, Clarkson appeared at the charitable gala with shorter fringe bangs, tossing her hair up into a high bun to show off the look.

Just before the event, where the “Love So Soft” singer sang a few of her smash hits like “Stronger” and “I Don’t Think About You,” she revealed details of her look on Instagram.

“I am overjoyed to be a part of honoring Paul Teledgy tonight at Taste for a Cure 2018,” she wrote, tagging her hair stylist, make up artist, dress, shoes and photographer.



Earlier in the week, Clarkson showed off another shimmering ensemble, this time to celebrate her 36th birthday. The American Idol alum posted a snapshot of herself posing in a shiny Dolce & Gabbana dress, styled with heels and black tights.

“Yaaaaas!!! It’s my birthday,” she wrote below the image, tagging her style team in that post, as well.

The posts join a whole slew of outfit of the day posts Clarkson has shared with fans on the site. It’s clear she’s having a lot of fun trying on different styles and sharing the looks with fans, so we hope that doesn’t end anytime soon!