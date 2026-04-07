Kelly Clarkson Breaks Down in Tears on ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson couldn’t hold back her emotions while watching a familiar face perform during Monday’s episode of The Voice: Battle of the Champions.

The Voice Season 17 winner Jake Hoot returned to Team Kelly for the milestone season’s All-Star Competition this week, where he performed The Eagles’ “Desperado” in a throwback to his first season on the NBC competition.

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It was an emotional callback to the 2019 season, and the decision Hoot made to end his performance with a falsetto note on the word “late” was one that clearly affected Clarkson.

“I think you are not only one of the best country singers that’s ever been on the show, but I also think you’re a true gentleman, and that’s rare,” an emotional Clarkson said following the performance. “That part that you did at the end broke me, which is why I’m tearing up, That little falsetto, man, that move… it’s not just a cool move to do, it’s sincere. And it’s why I love music, and it’s why I love all these artists in this room. And we’re so lucky.”

The “Breakaway” singer then took a moment to collect herself as she wiped her eyes and apologized for the tears, saying, “We’re so lucky to get to do what we do.”

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Hoot competed against The Voice Season 1 winner Javier Colón in the All-Star Competition, as Adam Levine’s returning contestant repeated his memorable performance of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time.”

After two stunning showings from the former winners, it was left to Mega Mentor CeeLo Green to decide which would be walking away victorious. While Green praised Colón for his “iconic” and “timeless voice,” the “Crazy” singer noted that Hoot “kill[ed] it” with his performance as well, ultimately handing the win to the “charming cowboy” himself.

With Hoot winning the round, Clarkson became the winner of the entire all-star competition for the season, meaning that she’s able to bring four of her team members into the finals instead of three, while Levine and John Legend will only compete with three singers.

The Voice airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.