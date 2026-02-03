Kelly Clarkson Seemingly Confirms ‘The Voice’ Return While Announcing Talk Show Exit

Kelly Clarkson teased her future on The Voice as she confirmed Monday that The Kelly Clarkson Show would be coming to an end following its ongoing seventh season.

The Grammy-winning singer confirmed that she would be appearing on the NBC singing competition “from time to time” as she detailed her upcoming plans following her exit from the talk show realm.

Clarkson, who last appeared as a coach on The Voice in Season 23, and who is set to appear in the upcoming 29th iteration, revealed in Monday’s announcement that she was exiting her talk show in order to “prioritize [her] kids” following the death of their father, Brandon Blackstock, last year due to cancer.

Thanking the “outstanding group of people” she worked with on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson wrote of her talk show experience, which began in 2019, “There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons.”

The “Breakaway” singer admitted that it was “not an easy decision” to leave the show, but wrote that “stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.”

Despite her exit, Clarkson assured her fans that “this isn’t goodbye,” and that she would still be “making music,” playing shows “here and there” and appearing on The Voice “from time to time.”

“You never know where I might show up next,” she teased in conclusion. “But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”

Clarkson will star on Season 29 of The Voice, dubbed The Voice: Battle of Champions, alongside fellow all-star coaches Adam Levine and John Legend.

The special season, which kicks off on Feb. 23 on NBC, is embracing a new format, as the network teases it will be “infused with fast-paced, competitive elements, delivering a fresh twist on the format that raises the stakes for coaches and artists alike.”

The competition, which will only star three coaches as opposed to a regular season’s four, will feature four rounds — Blind Auditions, Battles, Knockouts, Semi-Finals and Finals. Each coach will have 10 singers as a part of their team.

The Voice: Battle of Champions premieres on Feb. 23 on NBC.