Caitlyn Jenner and Rob Kardashian Have Been Left out of the New ‘KUWTK’ Promo

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for its 14th season on Sunday, Sept. 24, but before that milestone moment, the show will celebrate its tenth anniversary on Sept. 23. To mark the occasion, E! is airing an anniversary special that features Kris Jenner and her five daughters recreating the show’s original opening sequence.

In the clip, Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner participate in various activities before coming together to pose for the camera, although Kim is a little late on arrival.

“No matter where they go, they never go alone,” the promo reads, showing old footage of the family before cutting to Kris in a helicopter, Kourtney by the pool, Khloe in the gym, Kendall about to hit the runway, Kylie in a Lamborghini and Kim being fitted for a skintight rhinestone bodysuit, which she dons for the promo’s final shot where she stands in front of her family members, who are all wearing black.

Notably missing from the clip are Caitlyn Jenner and Rob Kardashian, who have both appeared on their own E! reality shows, I Am Cait and Rob and Chyna, respectively.

Caitlyn has been on the outs with the family since releasing her memoir, Secrets of My Life, which the family deemed as insulting toward Kris. Rob recently settled his custody battle with Blac Chyna over their 10-month-old daughter, Dream. Both Caitlyn and Rob appeared in the original promo for the show.

A few fans on Twitter quickly took note of the pair’s absence.

Wow 😳 but we’res? @robkardashian and the kiddies 👶🏻 I think they should be involved after all they r part of your history and present — αudrєч🐾 (@audreydianna) September 19, 2017

All we needed was Caitlyn just for the opening and Robert — Raisa Lee (@MissRaisaLee) September 19, 2017

