Kendall Jenner Reportedly Ready to Quit ‘Keeping up With the Kardashians’

Kendall Jenner can’t keep up with the Kardashians any longer.

The reality TV sister is reportedly looking to exit the family’s long-running series.

A source for Radar Online said that Kendall abruptly informed her momager Kris Jenner that she wants Keeping Up cameras to stop following her, and that she would like to bow out of the invasive, personal series that follows the lives of the KarJenner girls.

While insiders said Kris was not happy to hear the news, she understands her 22-year-old daughter’s position.

“If Kris had her way the whole family would be filmed 24/7, but she respects they need privacy and has gone easy on Kendall since her modeling career took off,” the sources shared.

While Kris wishes Kendall would continue filming alongside her family, she reportedly supports the budding model’s independence. Recently, Kendall overtook Gisele Bundchen as the highest-paid model in the world, so she is ready to continue reaping the success of her still-young career.

“It’s given Kenny a sense of freedom and she loves being in charge of her own image at long last,” the insiders said.

In the most recent season 14, Kendall has not been featured as heavily as her Kardashian sisters, nor has sister Kylie Jenner. Kylie kept away from cameras to hide the news of her pregnancy, but Kendall may have taken notice of her sister’s freedom away from the show and wanted to follow suit.

“She’s been winding down her commitments for the show and exploring other options, in TV as well as modeling,” they added.

This isn’t the first time Kendall has expressed her disdain for the reality show. As insiders previously told Radar, Kendall wants “to be phased out as soon as possible.”

“She knows people look at her and snicker because of her family and it bugs her,” the sources claimed.

“Kendall adores her family but figures it’s death by association, if she’s not careful,” added the source. “She wants to get out of L.A., too, and plans to divide her time between New York and Paris.”

Kendall has not only taken a step back from Keeping Up With the Kardashians as of late, she has also become less active on social media and in the fashion industry. The model cites her anxiety as a main reason for removing herself from the spotlight, culminating in an anxiety attack last year.

“Kendall struggles from anxiety and I think she has so much going on that she gets herself really worked up,” Kris said in a confessional on the show in February. “Kendall gets the most anxious during Fashion Week, so when she’s traveling a lot, and Milan’s coming up, and trying to juggle it all is overwhelming.

After the crisis was done, Kris asked Kendall what’s been going on with her anxiety in recent months.

“There’s a lot that’s happened this past year that’s affected me,” she said, adding that it started with sister Kim Kardashian’s armed robbery in Paris, then escalated with her own robbery and experience with a stalker.

“That’s why I don’t really like going out anymore,” she revealed. “That’s why I don’t tweet, that’s why I don’t Instagram, because even that gives me anxiety.”

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians is on hiatus until June, only time will tell whether Kendall removes herself from the E! series completely.