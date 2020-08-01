Katy Perry Reveals Whether She Would Return to 'American Idol' for Season 4 on ABC

✖

With American Idol set to host live casting sessions for its upcoming season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, series judge and pop star, Katy Perry is revealing whether or not she would return to the beloved music competition. And from the sounds of it, the first-time mom-to-be, who is expecting with fiancé Orlando Bloom, is all in — that is if Idol will have her.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show July 21 per Cheat Sheet, Perry revealed her outlook for Season 4, admitting that while there were "a lot of factors" involved when getting her to say yes to the show, it's about what the show calls for at the end of the day. "Yeah, I'd love to as long as they'll have me," Perry told Stern. "As long as I'm still having fun and as long as it still means something."

Elsewhere in the candid conversation, Stern asked Perry if she felt somewhat guilty for making more than $25 million with her contract — that is, if she does — to which Perry replied sharply, "Why?" She later shared how judge, Simon Cowell did "very well" on the show and was a valuable "asset" appreciated by fans and producers for the draw. "It's exciting for a woman to be in that position as well, in that financial bracket. Why not?"

While she did not confirm or deny the amount in question, especially when Stern pressed her on the exact number, Perry suggested the figure was one inflated due to press hype. "It's not always what's reported," Perry said. "I'm not here to confirm or deny. Let's just say that those things are to be taken with a grain of Himalayan salt for sure."

Perry adds that while she appears to be a judge on the show, she is also working closely with Idol executive producer Trish Kinane as her role is not something she does passively. Sharing that she works with the team behind-the-scenes too, Perry has a "bit of an unspoken producer role" in that she brings a lot "creatively to the table [to] try and elevate it."

"That's why I wanted to be a part of it, first and foremost, before Luke or Lionel were even confirmed to be the judges because I wanted to help reinvent it with ABC," she said. "It was on a new platform. It had already done so many seasons on FOX so how do we make it fresh? How do we make it cool? We get along so well and really respect each other's viewpoint."

Further sharing how Kinane is "so smart" and both "non-bulls—tters," Perry says they can "smell it from a mile away" and strategize all the time. "I'm just happy to be a part of the show that lets me be a part of the show in a big capacity."

Perry goes on to add how Idol approached her during the first incarnation of the series on FOX during Season 16, but it never worked out due to her blossoming rise to fame during the time and conflicting schedules. "Actually, it was something that has circled me for a long time," she said. "I had always been on tour, working at a feverish pace. I was starting to not work so feverishly because I couldn't. It was just so intense and also I just wanted to have more dimension as a human being. I just wanted to be able to do other things."

Perry and fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have not yet been confirmed to return for Idol, along with host Ryan Seacrest but are expected to return for the 2021 season. For the latest on all things Idol and more of your favorite reality TV, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest.