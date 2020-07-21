Katy Perry Shows off Bare Baby Bump in Crop Top: 'Never Too Pregnant for a Crop'

✖

Katy Perry is rocking a crop top all the way to the end of her pregnancy. The singer, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom in just a few weeks, showed off her baby bump in a crop top and shorts while promoting her new album, Smile, scheduled to drop next month.

Perry rocked a long-sleeve crop bearing the name of her album in one photo, followed by similar snaps rocking a promotional hat and cloth face mask. "Never too pregnant for a crop and never too good for a mask," she captioned the pictures, which quickly drew adoring comments from her followers. "The pregnancy glow tho!!" one person wrote, as another gushed, "F— yes show it off!"

Perry announced she was expecting her first child with the Carnival Row actor in March, revealing the following month that she was pregnant with a little girl. While her pregnancy has been relatively smooth amid a pandemic, the American Idol judge opened up about her mental and physical state during Monday's episode of KIIS1065's Kyle and Jackie O.

"I'm really grateful for my body, and I have so much respect for women. And obviously going through this process is like, you know, you get a whole new viewpoint," she said in the interview. "But everything is swollen. My hands are swollen. My feet are starting to swell. It's starting to get to that point."

The artist is also preparing for the release of her fifth studio album, which she hopes will bring light to a difficult time for so many people. "The record is very hopeful thematically and joyful," Perry said. "It's about this period of coming out of, you know, a really dark period of my life of two years of being clinically depressed and finding hope and optimism and light at the end of the tunnel and having to kind of write these songs while I was in that funk." As far as "sonic choices" go, the singer said the album is "75 percent Prism and 25 percent Teenage Dream," adding, "It's really pure pop. It's fun and it's up."

In a June interview with SiriusXM's CBC Radio One, Perry explained that writing this album had been healing after dealing with a deep depression following the release of Witness. "Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life because if I didn’t find that, I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped," she said. "But I found the ways to be grateful. ... If things get really, really hard, when I'm in a s—y mood — which, I can swing — I just walk around and go, 'I'm grateful, I'm grateful!’ Even though I am in a s—y mood, I am grateful. And that's been my light at the end of the tunnel."