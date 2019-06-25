‘Kate Plus Date’: Watch Kate Gosselin Go on Her Most Awkward Date Yet

Kate Gosselin is back in the dating pool and things are getting weird. The reality star, who first made a name for herself on Jon & Kate Plus Eight, is now on a quest for love on Kate Plus Date and it’s clear her search for romance won’t be easy.

A preview for Monday’s episode of the show features a glimpse at Gosselin’s first date with a man named Andrew who works in medical sales. While Andrew is surely a nice enough guy, fans shouldn’t expect to see sparks flying between him and Gosselin any time soon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the date, the pair trudged through awkward conversation with frequent long silences.

“Her hands are back in front of her face,” Rachel DeAlto, a relationship expert working with Gosselin to find love on the show said in the preview. “She looks completely disinterested. Her body language is pretty much saying that.”

“I can’t even tell if he’s interested in her or if he’s just flat,” she continued. “But it’s awkward.”

While the date was awkward for DeAlto, Gosselin and viewers, Andrew seemed to think it was just fine. Producers approached him in the clip about his night out with Gosselin, asking how he thought it went.

“I just felt that’s where the date was. It was just getting to know someone, and silence is part of that,” he said in the video. “I don’t think it affected the date either way.”

Gosselin strongly disagreed. After the date was over, she said she had high hopes for Andrew. He let her down, though, by failing to open up and let loose more during dinner.

“So I thought maybe he would be himself at dinner, but that wasn’t the case,” she said. “Weird, crazy awkward. I don’t know if it looked painful, but I was aware that it felt so painful.”

“I mean, I’m not at a loss for words, ever,” she continued. “But it was so hard to come up with stuff because anything I asked of said, I got like, one, maybe two-word answers and no expounding upon it. Then it was like, back to you again, Kate!”

Gosselin is somewhat new to dating, but she’s no stranger to single life. She divorced husband Jon Gosselin in 2009, PEOPLE reported. The pair had been married for 10 years at the time, and had 15-year-old sextuplets and 18-year-old twins.

Kate’s admitted in the past that she’s not easy to date. She previously told PEOPLE she’s careful about who she allows in, and has specific qualities she looks for in a romantic partner.

“I used to look for qualities that I liked as a person, but now I have to look for qualities that we all like,” Kate said, referencing her eight kids.

“It’s not a secret I went through a very public divorce,” she continued. “That wasn’t pleasant. I feel like for that very reason, I am very guarded, and don’t tend to trust people. I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I certainly don’t want to rush into another relationship. The pressure is on for it to be positive and successful for all of our sakes.”

Kate Plus Date airs every Monday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.