‘Kate Plus Date’ Star Kate Gosselin Reveals If She Has Plans to Remarry

It has been a decade since Kate Gosselin and her ex-husband Jon Gosselin made headlines for more than their large family, the former couple splashing headlines for their very public and very messy divorce, and while Gosselin is currently looking for new love on TLC’s Kate Plus Date, the question remains whether or not she has plans to ever marry again. Speaking to Fox, Gosselin opened up about the possibility of her walking down the aisle a second time.

“Everybody keeps saying that and that actually gives me like anxiety and panic honestly,” Gosselin told the outlet. “But I mean, again, that’s a situation we’ll deal with it when we get there and I don’t even think that by the time somebody is talking about getting married if it’s right, I don’t, it’s obviously not going to cause me anxiety and panic. So I can’t say yes and I can’t say no.”

Rising into the public eye on Jon and Kate Plus 8, Gosselin had been married to her ex-husband for 10 years before their split in 2009, a divorce that made front pages and sent the former couple down a messy custody battle.

The former couple share eight kids – twin daughters Mady and Cara and 15-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah.

While Jon has moved on with new girlfriend Colleen Conrad, Gosselin only recently started putting herself back into the dating game, and currently stars on TLC’s new series Kate Plus Date, a show centered around Gosselin’s quest to find new love that was put into the works after she realized that she would soon have an empty nest.

“Mady and Cara are going to college. My little kids: They’re starting high school. It’ll be done in the blink of an eye,” Gosselin said. “It was the right time because they’re older, more independent and I didn’t need a babysitter.”

“[The dating show] was my idea so I was definitely on board,” she added. “I’ve been divorced for 10 years and it felt fun and exciting and it was actually my idea because there is more than, I mean there’s many single parents out there, and a lot of them are too, like me, too tired to date, too exhausted, busy taking care of your kids and that’s how I found myself in that position in the first place.”

Gosselin added that although seeing their mother looking for love in the public eye could be awkward, her children are “good with it” and supportive of the series.

Kate Plus Date airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.