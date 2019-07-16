‘Kate Plus Date’: Kate Gosselin Notices Possible Red Flag With Suitor Joey

Kate Gosselin’s journey to find a new man continues in this week’s episode of Kate Plus Date. Although one of the men she goes out with appeared to be a great guy, there was one red flag that made her rethink continue dating him. She discovered that he frequently goes to his favorite bar, which raised her eyebrows.

Gosselin went on a second date with Joey, who she thought had a “great sense of humor” and “life feels a lot less serious to him, from my perspective and that’s refreshing.”

Joey was excited to go on another date with Gosselin, although he “wasn’t sure a second date was going to happen” and was “pleasantly surprised.”

Joey decided to take Gosselin to a speakeasy. He wanted to take her to a unique place in Manhattan, but it was not exactly a place Gosselin wanted to visit. She was visibly shocked when Joey told her about being in the bar when fights were going on and was thrown aback by the smell of the place.

“I completely have Kate’s back on the smell,” the show’s producer said. “The smell in that speakeasy literally smelled like they cleaned up a murder scene. I don’t want to get them in trouble… there could be bodies in the back.”

Later, a producer asked Gosselin’s daughters Cara Nicole and Madelyn Kate how Joey frequently visiting the bar would impact their mother’s lifestyle.

“I think that was one of the number one things that, when he said that, I was like, ‘Take that back. Take that back.’ I was like, ‘Tell me that’s not true!’ I was like, ‘Stop!’” Cara said.

“It made me kind of do a little pause about Joey,” Gosselin said. “I did. I paused, thinking, ‘Oh… um… hm.’ And it worried me a little.”

Gosselin’s new reality show launched earlier this summer, and follows her attempt to get back into the dating pool after her split from Jon Gosselin. They broke up in 2009, but Gosselin has only recently begun to date.

In a new interview with Fox News, Gosselin said the idea of marrying again gives her “anxiety and panic.”

“But I mean, again, that’s a situation we’ll deal with it when we get there and I don’t even think that by the time somebody is talking about getting married if it’s right, I don’t, it’s obviously not going to cause me anxiety and panic,” Gosselin said. “So I can’t say yes and I can’t say no.”

Kate Plus Date airs at 10 p.m. ET Mondays on TLC.

