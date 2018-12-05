Kate Gosselin Posts Christmas Photo, But Where’s Collin?

People continue to demand the whereabouts of one of Kate Gosselin‘s many children as the reality star shared image of her family’s Christmas celebration.

The Kate Plus 8 personality shared photos of several of her children, which includes a set of sextuplets and a set of twins, with fans on Christmas Day.

But missing from the photos is her 13-year-old son Collin, who has long been absent from Gosselin’s social media posts after being enrolled in a program away from home to help him cope with unspecified “special needs.”

Fans were quick to point out the missing child.

“Where is Collin? You are cruel, Kate.” one said.

“Nothing makes one more angry than keeping him away from his family,” another said.

Others defended the TLC personality, saying she is the one who knows what’s best for her child above all others.

“Does anyone here, besides Kate, know what’s really going on with him?” one fan commented. “Is there any chance he might be a danger to himself, his siblings or his mom? Maybe she’s doing the best thing for him and his family. Unless you know the whole story, give [Gosselin] a break.”

Gosselin hasn’t been super specific about what’s going on with Collin, but opened up about why he is not living with the family in August.

“I am comforted with the fact that my kids, all of them, each unique child, is receiving exactly what they need and that hasn’t changed,” Gosselin said in August. “I’ve said that before, I’ll say it again. It’s a bittersweet moment [and] we’ve had many of them. You can’t do anything without realizing he’s missing, so we may not say it, but it’s always there.”

“Just because they are in the public eye does not give you or anyone the right to know exactly everything going on with her or her kids,” another echoed. “She has the right to share what she wants to share. [Collin] is where he belongs and everyone asking where he’s at 45 times isn’t making her tell where he is. I’m positive she spent time with him for Christmas, he’s her child.”

Last month, estranged father Jon Gosselin said he doesn’t know the exact location of his son.

“I have an idea where he is but I don’t really know where he is,” he admitted to Entertainment Tonight. His ex-wife “says that Collin is in a special school for special needs kids with behavioral problems,” but the Jon & Kate Plus 8 star says law enforcement has told him otherwise.

“I mean, I ask but she doesn’t tell me,” he continued. “She doesn’t answer any of my texts.”

Photo credit: TLC