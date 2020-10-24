Kate Gosselin Selling Pennsylvania Home for $1.2 Million Following Family Drama Involving Ex Jon 

✖

Kate Gosselin is not letting family drama keep her from making a major move. The Kate Plus 8 star listed her Wernersville, Pennslyvania home for $1.2 million, a little more than the $1.1 million she and ex-husband Jon Gosselin bought it for in October 2008. Gosselin and Jon publicly accused each other of being abusive towards their 16-year-old son Collin, who lives with Jon and his sister Hannah.

The mansion covers 7,591 square feet and sits on 23 acres of land, reports Us Weekly. It was built in 1997 and includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The home has plenty of space for a large family, with a massive chef's kitchen that includes three ovens and two dishwashers, an outdoor kitchen, a deck, a pool and spa combination with waterslide, and a laundry room with two washers and dryers. The bedrooms were recently remodeled, and the grounds include separate living quarters, a horse barn, and a 10-acre fenced paddock. It also has a gated entrance.

The Gosselins bought the home barely a year before their divorce was finalized in December 2009. Gosselin received ownership of the home in the divorce. The former couple is parents to 20-year-old twins Cara and Mady, and 16-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis, Hannah, and Leah. They became reality TV stars in 2007 when Jon and Kate Plus 8 debuted on TLC. The show was rebranded to Kate Plus Eight after the divorce and continued until 2017. Last year, Gosselin returned to television with a short-lived dating series called Kate Plus Date.

The couple's feud made headlines again last month when Collin accused Jon of abuse in a now-deleted Instagram post. Jon denied he abused Collin, but Child & Youth Services still visited and interviewed the family. Police decided against charging Jon, which inspired Gosselin to share a long statement with PEOPLE. She said she was "sick to my stomach" after learning Jon would not be charged, later adding, "I don't want my children around him. Enough is enough." Gosselin called her ex-husband a "violent and abusive person."

Jon responded in a Daily Mail interview, accusing Gosselin of causing Collin to have PTSD. "She hasn't seen Collin in five years and now she's going to try to come out as the caring mother when in fact the reason Collin is struggling with mental illness is because she abused him," Jon said. "He has PTSD because of her. So I'm not going to sit back and not defend myself or my family." In an Entertainment Tonight interview, Jon said Gollin's "main disability" was PTSD caused by the "abuse of his mother."

Hannah also defended her father in a statement to the Daily Mail. "My dad loves us... He's never been abusive," she told the outlet on Sept. 16. Jon is a "very loving and supportive dad" who would not hit his children, Hannah said. Hannah witnessed the incident during which Collin claimed his father kicked him, but Hannah said she told investigators Jon did not hit her brother.