How Kate Gosselin's Kids Reportedly Feel About Moving to New State

Former TLC star Kate Gosselin's decision to move to North Carolina has reportedly ruffled some feathers, and not just those of ex-husband Jon Gosselin. The four sextuplets who live with Gosselin, 46, were not happy about having to start a new school and leaving their friends behind in Pennsylvania. Two of their 16-year-old sextuplets, Collin and Hannah, live with Jon, 43, who still lives in the Keystone State. The former couple are also parents to 20-year-old twins Mady and Cara, who are in college.

Gosselin's family was not "on board" with the decision to move to North Carolina, a source told InTouch Weekly. The relocation was "inevitable," but Aeden, Joel, Alexis, and Leah "aren't happy about starting" classes at a new school. Still, Gosselin picked North Carolina because she believed it would be a "great place for a fresh start and the kids would eventually adjust," the source said. Mady and Cara were also not happy with Gosselin's decision to sell the Pennsylvania home they grew up in, but they are now "fine with it."

While Gosselin cares about what her children think of the move, she could care less what Jon thinks, the source told InTouch. The source said Jon is also trying to respect her decision. "Kate has her reasons for choosing North Carolina. He’s not trying to fight with Kate anymore," the insider said. "What seems more certain now is that Collin and Hannah are more distanced from their mom and other siblings than ever." The source added that Jon is still holding out hope that "all the siblings will reconnect," but the greater distance will make that even more challenging.

Gosselin reportedly sold the Wernersville, Pennsylvania estate she and Jon bought in 2008 when they still starred on Jon & Kate Plus 8. The estate covers 7,591 square feet and sits on a 23-acre plot. Gosselin first listed the home in October for $1.2 million, but it ultimately sold for just over $1.08 million in January. Gosselin sold the home amid reported financial struggles. A source told InTouch last year Gosselin was "not working" and there are "no checks coming in." Since Kate Plus 8 ended in 2017, Gosselin starred in a short-lived TLC series called Kate Plus Date and appeared in a special chronicling Mady and Cara's move to college in 2019.

Gosselin and Jon split in 2009 and are not on good terms. In September 2020, Gosselin publicly accused Jon of being abusive with Collin, whom Jon has full custody of. Child & Youth Services investigated the claims, but Jon did not face charges. The allegations stemmed from a quickly-deleted Instagram post from Collin, in which he accused his father of getting physical with him. On The Dr. Oz Show, Gosselin said he used a "therapeutic restraint" during the incident and did not punch or kick his son.