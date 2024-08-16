'Jon and Kate Plus 8' Son Collin Gosselin Discharged From Marines

Former 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' star Collin Gosselin says that he was discharged from the US Marine Corps due to institutionalization as a teen.

Collin Gosselin, son of Jon and Kate Gosselin, has hit a roadblock in his dreams of military service. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star recently shared that he's been discharged from the Marines.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 20-year-old shared the news, and explained, "I was towards the end of training, very close to graduating. The paperwork was looked into, and they found out that I was, in fact, in an institution at one point in my life."

Collin went on to say, "And see, they don't need any deeper reason. Being in an institution, that's good enough for [them] to discharge [you]." While his plans have stalled for the moment, Collin says he's appealing the decision, adding that he has "very few other wishes in life that would top being a United States Marine."

As the situation gets sorted out, Collin says he plans to attend Penn State and study finance.

(Photo: Pictured: (l-r) Kate Gosselin and John Gosselin talk about their twin daughters and sextuplets on NBC News' "Today" on October 2, 2007 - NBC NewsWire)

In 2022, Collin spoke exclusively with ET's Kevin Frazier, recalling the difficult time he had during his early teen years after being institutionalized by his mother. During his conversation, Collin also revealed that he had not seen most of his siblings in years.

Collin's estrangement from his mom and siblings started, he said, when Kate admitted him to a mental health facility. It was originally believed that she did this in 2017, but new comments from the teen indicate it was earlier. "I have not spoken with my siblings in probably five or six years now," Collin shared. "It's tough."

In July 2023, Vice TV aired the "Jon & Kate: Family Circus" episode of their Dark Side of the 2000s docuseries, which features testimonials from both Jon and Collin, with the 19-year-old opening up about his relationship with his mom, Kate. Speaking about his childhood, Collin says she took out her "anger and frustration" on him.

"I'm not gonna say I was a perfect child, but I'd say my misbehaving was no different from my siblings," Collin says in the teaser shared on social media. "I know my mother was going through a lot of things. I mean, a divorce and plenty of different things that can't be easy to go through." He added, "And, you know, I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and frustration on, and it was just kind of me. I was in the way and I was there. So, she chose me."