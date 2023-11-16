Kate Gosselin Reportedly 'Desperate' to Keep Afloat Amid Child Support Battle With Ex Jon

Kate Gosselin is reportedly "desperate" to keep afloat financially, amid her child support battle with ex, Jon. According to In Touch, a source told the outlet, "As the legal battle continues, she doesn't know how she's going to make ends meet. She's desperate at this point."

Jon allegedly owes Kate $132,875 in back child support, and the mother-of-eight is struggling even though she relocated to North Carolina and required her nursing license. The source stated that the former Kate Plus 8 star has not been looking too hard for a healthcare job because "nursing doesn't pay great – especially compared to what she gets on TV." Kate previously appeared in other shows such as Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Wife Swap, and her TLC series: Kate Plus Date. Notably, her last reality TV gig was on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, though she was eliminated in the first episode.

It was previously reported that Gosselin has been living "paycheck to paycheck" for some time. A source spoke with In Touch about the former reality TV star, and revealed that she's living a fairly low-key life these days. "She's fallen quite a ways from being one of the country's top reality stars," the source said. "Kate is currently living a very quiet and boring life in North Carolina. She doesn't date and has very few friends – actually, her best friends are pretty much her kids."

The outlet reported that Gosselin moved to Troutman, North Carolina, and got a multistate nursing license in the hopes of returning to her former profession. "Kate lives paycheck to paycheck," the insider said, adding that Gosselin previously admitted that she "borrowed" $100,000 from her children's trust fund "to survive." The source continued, "There hasn't been a glam squad for a very long time, so Kate looks totally different. She stays home a lot, watches a lot of TV."

According to the source, some people in Gosselin's community occasionally recognize her in public but "it's not always positive." The insider explained, "Kate continues to get a lot of hate from people. She doesn't have it so easy." A big part of Gosselin's retreat from the limelight seems to be due to the controversy surrounding her relationship with 19-year-old son Collin, one of the sextuplets she shares with ex-husband Jon Gosselin. The pair are also parents to 23-year-old twins Cara and Mady.