Kate Gosselin Returns to Reality TV in New ‘Kate Plus Date’ Trailer

Kate Gosselin is ready to find love. The Kate Plus 8 star has stayed away from reality TV cameras for the past decade, but after staying single for so long following her divorce from husband Jon Gosselin, she’s returning to TLC.

After 10 years, Kate Gosselin is ready to find love! 💕 Tune in to the premiere of #KatePlusDate Monday, June 10 at 10/9c. Learn more: https://t.co/y0hmmSYTGF pic.twitter.com/itat5fGlmL — TLC Network (@TLC) May 13, 2019

In the first trailer for her new series, Kate Plus Date, Gosselin embarks not on a journey of parenting eight kids, but of parenting eight kids while also amping up her dating life.

“I don’t even know, like, what the rules are,” Gosselin says in the trailer for Kate Plus Date, released Monday. “Can somebody help me out here?”

The 44-year-old will have help from matchmakers Rachel DeAlto and Adam LoDolce, as well as from her twin daughters, Madelyn and Cara, 18, who weigh in on her potential suitors. Gosselin also shares sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Joel, Leah, Alexis and Aaden, all 15, with Jon, 42.

“Do you wear cargo pants?” Madelyn asks one of her mom’s dates.

DeAlto and LoDolce set Gosselin up on two outings — one of which will be “fun and interactive,” like the archery and batting cage dates shown in the trailer, while the other will be more “intimate.” Gosselin will meet 10 different men throughout the course of the series.

The Dancing With the Stars alum called some of the dates “painful,” including one where the bachelor takes her to meet his mother. “Whoa. We’re meeting Mom already?” Gosselin says.

“If I’m genuinely interested, you’re gonna know. If I’m not…” she trails off as the clip cuts to her saying a blunt goodbye to one of her dates. “I just, I don’t know that we have a connection, really.”

During the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in February, Gosselin opened up about the experience. “They were strictly blind dates, but I didn’t even know, really, their names, until minutes before,” she said at the time. “A lot of the awkwardness, uncomfortable terrified reactions came from the fact that they were hit or miss. It’s a very difficult concept, and this is a very real show in that I am really looking for someone.”

Jon, who divorced from Kate in 2009, told Us Weekly in December that “I don’t think anyone can [find love on TV]. I think you need to find it [organically].”

Fans will have to wait and see when Kate Plus Date premieres on TLC on Monday, June 10 at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Amanda Edwards / Stringer / Getty