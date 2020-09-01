Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Slams Criticism Over Not Wearing a Mask

✖

Kate Gosselin's daughter Mady is already a pro at dealing with social media backlash. The 19-year-old Kate Plus 8 star made sure to address the critics of her latest Instagram photo after sharing a mirror selfie from a public bathroom while not wearing a face mask on Monday. Writing that she wanted to "normalize the public bathroom selfie," the college student was met with a barrage of comments like "Wear your mask man" and "Where’s your mask?"

She was quick to edit her caption to confirm she was wearing a mask, and simply took it off in the empty bathroom to take a photo. "For all the mask comments: I’m absolutely wearing a mask (it’s hanging from my ear behind my phone) but I took it off for 10 seconds in an empty bathroom when no one was around," Mady wrote.

Mady and her twin sister Cara were off to their freshman year of college last year, but only were able to get the full experience for a couple months before the coronavirus pandemic forced the campuses to shut down and the twins to move home with mom Kate in March. "If I had a nickel for every time my college shut down unexpectedly and made everyone go home during my freshman year," Mady captioned a TikTok video at the time. "When you’re home for 6 months because of the coronavirus and you and your mom are going to fight."

Kate and her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, are also the parents of sextuplets Leah, Aaden, Collin, Hannah, Alexis and Joel, all of whom turned 16 this year. Collin and Hannah live with their father now, but the other Gosselin kids have a difficult relationship with Jon, he told Us Weekly in 2018, admitting the last time he saw his kids was "not good."

"It was just volatile and a lot going on," he said at the time. "It was just not a good time. Like, forced custody and all that kind of stuff." He continued that while Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden aren't talking to him, they do talk to Hannah. "I don’t get involved now with what the kids … it’s what the kids want to do," he told the outlet. "If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections. Eventually, if they come around and they want to talk to me, that’s cool." When asked about his relationship possibly improving with Cara and Mady in the future, he answered, “I don’t know. I hope so. You never know.”