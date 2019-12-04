Kat Von D Posts Batch of Photos for Son’s First Birthday and Fans Need More

Kat Von D is looking back fondly on her first year as a mother after welcoming son Leafar Von D Reyes with husband Leafar Reyes on Nov. 30, 2018. The makeup mogul and celebrity tattoo artist doesn’t share many photos of her little one on social media, but gave her followers an inside look at life with little Leafar on the first anniversary of his birth, sharing a number of photos and videos from his first year.

“Today, my son Leafar, turned 1 year old. If you swipe you can see two photos taken right after he was born, as well as a little ‘photo-a-day’ slideshow where you can watch him growing by the day!” Von D wrote in the caption. “Everyone warns you about how fast your child will grow, but it is so true. Leafar is reaching milestones every day, and I’m so lucky that I’m able to be there to witness each and every moment.”

“Every day I look forward to seeing him grow into the sweet little boy is becoming,” she concluded. “Feliz cumpleaños, mi amorcito.”

The artist’s Instagram followers were so thrilled to see the little boy growing up so sweetly.

“Happy Bday Baby Leafar! It was an exciting year!” one wrote. “We wish you new discoveries and great adventure! Let your smile shine days of you [beautiful] parents.”

Another added, “I am so grateful of technology where you can capture every moment of family life especially our children. Precious moments captured. He is cutie!”

A different user noted, “Omg he’s so big!! Is it me or is time flying by too fast?”

Von D and her husband announced the birth of their first child together in December 2018, noting that they would be taking time away from social media to enjoy their family.

“Meet our beautiful baby boy, Leafar Von D Reyes,” she wrote at the time on Instagram. “Thank you to all our beloved friends+family, fans+followers for your patience in us announcing his long awaited arrival!”

“To be honest, my husband [Leafar Reyes] and I want to take the next 40 days (the 4th trimester) to focus on the baby and our amazing relationship transitioning into amazing parenthood – so, please excuse us if we’re not on here as much for a little while,” she added. “Just know we love you all and thank you for all the words of love+support!”

