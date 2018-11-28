The Kardashians Reportedly Very Concerned Over Lamar Odom’s Upcoming Tell-All

Lamar Odom is preparing to publish his first book, a tell-all about his life titled, Darkness to Light, and the Kardashian family is reportedly bracing for the worst.

A source told Life & Style that the family is worried about what Odom will reveal, not just in regards to ex-wife Khloé Kardashian, but about the whole family as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Lamar doesn’t just know Khloé’s darkest secrets,” the insider said, via inTouch. “He could write hundreds of pages on the dirt he has on Kris, Kim, Kourtney, and Rob, too. He honestly thinks they’re all disgusting, and the entire family has gone into panic mode over what Lamar might reveal.”

Karashian and Odom’s relationship was chronicled on the family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as well as their own spin-off series, Khloe & Lamar, and Kardashian is reportedly worried about the series’ mention in Odom’s book.

“[Khloé] is terrified that he’s going to portray her as a heartless woman who used her husband’s near-death experience to boost ratings,” the source said.

In addition to Kardashian, her mom, Kris Jenner, is also reportedly worried about the book’s release.

“She’s worried Lamar will disclose that she secretly kept in touch with him after the split,” the insider alleged. “Khloé would hit the roof if she learned about her mother’s betrayal and it would cause a huge rift between them.”

Odom married Kardashian in September 2009 after the couple had known each other for just around one month. They split in 2013, though Kardashian put her divorce from Odom on hold in 2015 after the former Lakers player overdosed in a brothel in Nevada. She filed for divorce a second time in 2016, and the divorce was finalized in December of that year.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Odom’s book will address his relationship with Kardashian and “what led to the end” of the couple’s marriage.

“He will also talk about…what really went on in those hospital doors and what the world didn’t get to see as well as rehab,” the source added, referencing Odom’s hospitalization after he overdosed in a Nevada brothel in October 2015. “We get to read about a side of Lamar Odom we never got to see on Keeping Up With the Kardashians or Khloe & Lamar nor on the basketball court.”

Darkness to Light is scheduled to be released in February 2019, so fans will have to wait until then to see what the athlete decides to reveal.

Photo Credit: Getty / Imeh Akpanudosen