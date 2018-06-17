See Kanye West Carrying 5-Year-Old North After Throwing Birthday Tantrum

North West was not having the happiest of birthdays Friday as photos surfaced of dad Kanye West carrying the 5-year-old child into her birthday party at Polo Bar in New York City, as she was having a temper tantrum.

Paparazzi caught the father/daughter duo walking into the bar, looking less than thrilled about the birthday girl’s behavior.

North West Throws Tantrum On 5th Birthday — See The Pic – Hollywood Life https://t.co/psT2ls563R pic.twitter.com/Uqug9dT0Ka — Mugwanya Jacob (@MugwanyaJacob) June 16, 2018

North rocked a cute gold kimono-style dress for the special occasion, Hollywood Life reports. Kanye wore sneakers, black sweats and a brown denim jacket over a black t-shirt for the party.

North also fashioned straightened hair for the occasion, a look that has become a point of controversy among fans of the family, the outlet wrote.

“I really hate how the kardashians keep straightening that poor baby’s hair tho,” one user wrote on Instagram in the past.

“I hope North West doesn’t get a lot of heat damage to her hair while she’s young,” another added.

Others have defended the look in the past “Kim has taken such good care of North’s curls over the years. The comments about North’s hair being straightened is tired. First of all, mind your own children,” another chimed in.

Following close behind the pair was Kim Kardashian West, who also looked comfortable in green sweats and a green tee under a green denim shirt.

In honor of the eldest West child’s birthday, Kim shared an adorable photo of her daughter on Twitter Friday, along with a hilarious caption giving fans an insight into the girl’s relationship with brother, Saint West.

“Now that you’re 5, don’t you think it’s the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother!?!” Kardashian West wrote on her tweet, along with a cute photo of the birthday girl.

Now that you’re 5, don’t you think it’s the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother!?! pic.twitter.com/5TYpDX1tAe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 15, 2018

The reality star returned to Twitter Saturday to share an adorable snap of baby Chicago West.

The photos come a few days after reports surfaced revealing Kim and Kanye have a team of caretakers on call for their three kids, and are paying them about $100,000 each for the service.

The small staff is reportedly on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“They have a team of nannies on at all times and on call 24/7, each making a salary of around $100k,” sources told Radar Online. The source seemed to imply that the cost is getting out of hand, especially since the family welcomed its youngest member earlier this year.

Their investment on childcare does not mean the parents are not constantly with their kids. Last week, Kardashian had her followers crying over a selfie she took with all three of her children in they pajamas.

“Welcome to the good life,” she wrote alongside the photo.

“Find yourself someone that looks at you as the way Saint looks at Kim,” one Instagram user commented, along with a heart-eyes emoji.