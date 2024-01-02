Kaitlyn Bristowe Responds to Rumors She Cheated on Jason Tartick With 'Bachelorette' Alum

Kaitlyn Bristowe is shutting down rumors about her relationship with fellow Bachelor Nation star Zac Clark as she slams the "nasty" people sending her hate. The Bachelorette alum, who announced her split from fiancé Jason Tartick this summer, slammed speculation surrounding possible infidelity after she was spotted spending New Year's Eve with Clark.

Clark, who got engaged to former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams in 2020 before their split the following year, could be seen ringing in 2024 with Bristowe on social media, sparking conversation in the Bachelornation.Scoop Instagram page comments about the nature of their relationship. It was there that Bristowe broke her silence about cheating allegations from fans, commenting, "Hi! Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor. Y'all are NASTY in here." She added, "Anywho. Swear on my dogs lives. No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!! Happy new year everyone. Go donate some blood or something!"

Later, the Dancing With the Stars alum penned a lengthier statement about the "hate" she had received that she posted on her Instagram Story. "You would think by now I'd be used to the hate. I'm not. Your words hurt. Your shaming hurts," she began. "Part of me feels a little sad and honestly embarrassed for you guys because this shouldn't be how you spend day 1 of a new year. You should not be this invested in someone you don't even know or respect. It's actually scary, and I know looking inward might be even scarier for you. But the bullying is next level."

Agreeing that people are "allowed to have opinions and feelings," Bristowe noted that no one knows "the truth" and that she thinks "your HATE should actually come with consequences." The reality personality continued, "I truly worry about some of your mental health. It's not OK. It's. Not. Please. Please feel ashamed of yourselves for treating someone this way who you don't know. I did not kill someone. I had a party with some of my favorite people. Shame. On. YOU. Not me."

"What you see on people's social media does not mean you know them," the Off The Vine host continued. "Y'all wanna feel big, round and important, but you are small minded and sad. ... I wish I could just share my truth and tell you my side. It's hard to bite my dang tongue sometimes. But you just go on and continue to have your own little made up story in your head and believe what you want to believe."

Bristowe announced she had split from Tartick in August, two years after the couple got engaged. "After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," they shared in a joint Instagram statement at the time. "We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate."