Kailyn Lowry Vows to Never Attend Another ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

Kailyn Lowry is fed up with the minds behind Teen Mom 2 due to their reunion plans. At the end of each season, MTV corals all the cast members and their loved ones for an in-studio reunion. This is often the only times the cast member meet-up, so it typically leads to major confrontations about what the women have said about one another online. Apparently Lowry is sick of it, and lashed out at the network for putting the occasion on. She also blasted herself for giving in and attended in previous years.

Say no to things that are not good for your mental health. i.e. teen mom reunions — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) October 27, 2019

“Every year I say I’m not going. Every year I give in. Every year I am apart of bulls—. This time I’ve reflected, accepted responsibility [and] wanted to do better,” she wrote. “This year, I get dragged into bullshit that had NOTHING to do with me.”

She added, “@MTV stop putting girls who do not like each other on the same stage. Stop putting girls in a situation where they feel like they need to prove themselves.”

From there, Lowry, 27, vowed to not attend another reunion. She told that producers should not even ask for her participation.

I promise y’all, nobody better even think about asking me to attend another reunion. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) October 27, 2019

It’s unclear exactly what happened to spark Lowry’s anger. Lowry seemed in good spirits ahead of the reunion as she posed for a cheerful selfie with co-star Leah Messer.

However, it could have something to do with an alleged on-stage fight that erupted during the taping. According to Champion Daily, a fight broke out between new cast member Jade Cline and one of the cast members of her previous show, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.

“A massive fight broke out at the Teen Mom 2 reunion. MTV invited a bunch of people in addition to the Teen Mom 2 cast this time around, including the cast of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant,” the outlet’s source said. “All hell broke loose when Ashley Jones from Young and Pregnant tried to start with Jade. … It seems Ashley wasn’t happy that Jade got on Teen Mom 2 and she came for her. A massive fight broke out and Jade and Ashley almost got into a physical altercation. Ashley also tried fighting with the rest of her Young and Pregnant cast. Some of the girls began taking off their shoes and whatnot and security had to storm in. It was truly insane.”

