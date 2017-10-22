Kailyn Lowry of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Shares Snapshots From Photo Shoot With Baby Lux
It's been just two months since MTV personality Kailyn Lowry gave birth to her third child and in images shared to social media, the tiny toy is certainly growing fast.
On Tuesday, Lowry took to Twitter to share images of her 2-month-old Lux Russell, who was snapping photos earlier for a shoot the doting mother planned.
I literally can’t 💙 photo shoot with @BoneEstradaaa pic.twitter.com/EWGrCMwBxX— Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) October 17, 2017
"I literally can't photo shoot with [Bone Estrada]," she wrote of the two images showing Lux starring at the camera and yawning.
Earlier this month, the Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram to share a handful of images from Baby Lux's first fall festival.
The MTV starlet shared the photos the day before officially announcing her newborn son's name as she still referred to him as "Baby Lo" in the post.
"Getting a nice family [picture] with 3 kids isn't always as easy one may think," she wrote in the caption. "Baby Lo is 8 weeks old today [and] he got to experience his first fall festival.
Photo credit: Instagram / @kaillowry