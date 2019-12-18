Kailyn Lowry Storms off ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

Kailyn Lowry was done with the drama at the Teen Mom 2 reunion, storming off the stage in Tuesday’s episode after a misunderstanding with host Nessa Diab and fight that nearly turned physical between the Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant cast. Lowry sat amid Young & Pregnant stars Ashley Jones, Brianna Jaramillo, Rachel Beaver and Kayla Sessler, who nearly took things to a violent level when Jones accused the other girls of leaving her out. While the Teen Mom 2 star tried to keep things from escalating, Diab told her she could sit further away from the feuding group, saying, “Kail, sit back there.”

It’s unclear how Lowry took the direction, but she angrily asked, “What?” before storming off set saying, “Ooh! Bye! Bye Nessa, see you later.”

Back in October, when the reunion was filmed, Lowry took to Twitter in a heated rant declaring she would never attend another reunion after what had gone down at this season’s.

“Say no to things that are not good for your mental health. i.e. teen mom reunions,” she wrote, adding, “Every year I say I’m not going. Every year I give in. Every year I am a part of bulls—. This time I’ve reflected, accepted responsibility [and] wanted to do better. This year, I get dragged into bullshit that had NOTHING to do with me.”

Lowry even called out MTV for what she saw as its responsibility to keep these fights from happening, writing, “[MTV] stop putting girls who do not like each other on the same stage. Stop putting girls in a situation where they feel like they need to prove themselves.”

She ended with an ultimatum, writing, “I promise y’all, nobody better even think about asking me to attend another reunion.”

It certainly wasn’t an easy reunion for Lowry even ahead of the fight as she revealed her relationship with ex Chris Lopez, who is the father of her 2-year-old son Lux, was basically nonexistent at the time. (Lowry is also mother to sons Isaac, 9, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.)

“There’s no co-parenting right now,” Lowry admitted during the reunion. “Right now, he is just working and going to therapy as far as I know. Working on himself. …And I know he will see Lux when the time is right.”

Photo credit: MTV