Kailyn Lowry Responds to Assumptions From Fans That She ‘Sleeps Around’

Kailyn Lowry is setting the record straight as far as assumptions fans make about her. The Teen Mom 2 star addressed rumors, speculation and more in a YouTube video called, “Assumptions About Me,” speaking candidly about the assumption she sleeps around.

The 27-year-old MTV personality admitted that she understood why fans might think that about her. Lowry was adamant, however, that it couldn’t be further from the truth.

“This is funny to me because I see why people would get that impression or assume that. I get it,” she said in the YouTube video. “If you literally ask the people closest to me, even guys that I hang out with, they will tell you. I don’t sleep with them.”

Another topic Lowry touched on in the YouTube video was her sexuality — specifically the assumption that she’s “not sure” of her “sexual identity.” The Teen Mom 2 star said she wasn’t unsure, but rather preferred not to label it. She admitted that she’s not strictly attracted to men or women, but doesn’t identify as bisexual.

“I don’t think that I’m not sure. I just think that I don’t label myself. I don’t think that I’m gay, straight, bisexual. I just love people,” Lowry said. “And I feel like I say that all the time. Sometimes people feel comfortable in labels, and they prefer to say, ‘I’m gay’ or I’m a lesbian’ or ‘I’m bisexual.’”

She continued, “Some people like that and some people feel secure in that. But for me, I just love people, and it’s whoever I fall in love with.”

Lowry also spoke about her relationship with MTV. She revealed that she doesn’t dislike doing the show, but does sometimes experience frustration with her portrayal and other things.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity. Sometimes, just like in any other job, you get frustrated with where you are at,” Lowry said. “Sometimes I do feel like I’m treated and portrayed unfairly, but to say I hate MTV would be a lie.”

YouTube isn’t the only place Lowry connects with fans, or dishes on her personal life and other topics. She also has a podcast, Coffee Convos, which she co-hosts with Lindsie Chrisley. During a recent episode of the podcast, the pair talked about Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin’s new fiance, Lauren Comeau.

“I’m annoyed with how much they try to push Lauren on me,” Lowry said on the podcast.

Chrisley appeared to agree, telling listeners she didn’t understand why Comeau was included on the MTV reality show.

“I kind of don’t understand, and this is going to be probably the first time that I’ve ever said this on the podcast, cause I’ve tried to just stay neutral, but Lauren is not a teen mom,” Chrisley said. “And I feel like it’s trying to be brought into the show that [son Eli] is part of this, like, she’s now one of the moms, and it was brought into the reunion about his birth and all that — and that’s good and great, I understand that’s one of Javi’s other kids.”

Chrisley continued, “But I know that it’s kind of been said in the past that she didn’t want to have any part in this and whatever, but it’s like, really? Is that how you feel?”

“No,” Lowry agreed.

Marroquin and Comeau recently announced that they’re engaged.

“June 17th I asked my best friend to marry me,” Marroquin wrote on Instagram. “Our sleepless (mainly yours) nights… our endless laughs… and our countless jokes to each other now can be forever. Without you, our gym wouldn’t be possible. Without you we wouldn’t have a place to call home. Most importantly, without you, we wouldn’t be complete.”

“Thank you for being the greatest mom to Eli and now (soon to be) stepmom to Lincoln. I feared not finding someone that would love me and linc the way you do,” he continued. “Never have I questioned that with you. Thank you for everything you do for this family. I can’t believe Im’ this lucky.”