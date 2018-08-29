Kailyn Lowry Reacts to Chelsea Houska Welcoming Baby No. 3

Kailyn Lowry has nothing but well-wishes for Teen Mom 2 co-star Chelsea Houska, who welcomed her third child, daughter Layne Ettie, alongside husband Cole DeBoer Wednesday.

As soon as news broke that the reality star had given birth to her little one on the same day as her 27th birthday, Lowry and the rest of the Teen Mom family rushed to wish her the happiest birthday ever.

“Happy birthday to @ChelseaHouska ♥️ and to sweet baby Layne. Congrats 🎉🎈” Lowry tweeted out.

The official Teen Mom 2 Twitter also had positive vibes to send Houska’s way, sharing the first photo the parents had posted of the little girl with the caption, “The best birthday gift #TeenMom2’s @ChelseaHouska could ask for. Welcome to the world, Layne DeBoer!”

Maci Bookout likewise tweeted a link to the birth announcement with the caption, “AHH YAY!”

Lindsie Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best and Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast also weighed in on the good news, commenting on the Instagram announcement, “Chelsea! Omg!! Congratulations guysssss!”

Even celebs outside the MTV world had to share their joy, including Clay Cook from the Zac Brown Band, who wrote, “Amazing! So happy for you guys!” in the comment section.

Houska and DeBoer announced that they had welcomed a third child into their family Wednesday by sharing a photo of the sweet little girl clad in a white onesie and massive navy striped bow.

“Happy birthday to YOU, sweet baby Layne 🖤” Houska captioned the photo simply.

DeBoer had a little more to say in the caption of his photo, writing, “Happy birthday to my sweet perfect wife Chelsea DeBoer who just gave our family this beautiful blessing! Sharing the same amazing day I am so in love with our family! Our newest edition Baby Layne!! ❤️❤️”

The couple already share baby Watson DeBoer, who was born in January 2017, and Houska’s daughter Aubree Lind DeBoer, whom she shares with Adam Lind from a previous relationship.

They announced the imminent arrival of their daughter in March, sharing a photo of the ultrasound with the words, “It’s a girl” above her on a rustic wooden frame.

“….GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited!” Houska captioned the photo at the time.

Congratulations to the whole Teen Mom 2 family!

Photo credit: Instagram/ Chelsea Houska, Teen Mom 2