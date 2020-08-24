Kailyn Lowry Speaks out About Her Newborn Son’s Father

Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third son on Aug. 5, recently revealing that the baby’s father was her longtime friend, Chris Lopez.

Speaking to RadarOnline on Monday, the Teen Mom 2 cast member shared an update on life as a mom of three, telling the outlet that she hopes Lopez will be a part of their son’s life.

“Every child deserves their dad,” Lowry said. I’m positive he’ll be around.”

The 25-year-old shared that Lopez has so far been involved, as he was in the delivery room with Lowry when she gave birth, staying at the hospital and driving Lowry and their newborn home on Aug. 7.

“I think he has been as supportive as he can,” Lowry said. “He does the best to his ability even though it doesn’t necessarily meet the standards of what everyone else expects of him. I think people need to keep that in mind.”

Lowry’s newborn is her first child with Lopez. She is also mom to sons Isaac, 7, with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

“This was the choice I made,” Lowry wrote on her personal blog in February announcing her pregnancy. “This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay.”

