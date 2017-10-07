Kailyn Lowry Sparks Rumors of New Relationship

This past August, Teen Mom 2 cast member, Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third son with ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez. But the mother-of-three recently revealed over Twitter she’s in a long distance relationship with friend, Dionisio Cephas.

In an exclusive with Radar Online, Cephas revealed that the two haven’t started “dating yet,” but “time will tell.”

All summer long, the two have hinted at a long-distance relationship, with Lowry sharing images of him to her Snapchat, then tweeting, “What are the chances I’ll actually see [Cephas] today?”

He responded to the former 26-year-old, “Stop acting like I don’t live next door.”

“Long distance relationship with the guy next door,” Lowry tweeted.

What are the chances I’ll actually see @ttcu1 today 🤔 — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) October 5, 2017

😂😂😂 stop acting like I don’t live next door — Lucky🤡 (@ttcu1) October 5, 2017

Long distance relationship with the guy next door #catfish — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) October 5, 2017

An Teen Mom insider told Hollywood Life that the two aren’t dating, but have a “really insane chemistry.”

“They’ve known each other for a while and they had an instant attraction, but until recently, they both had partners so they remained friends,” the source said. “But now the friendship is definitely heating up and they’re flirting up a storm.”

The source went on to share that Lowry doesn’t want to jump into another serious relationship just yet.

“She’s still adjusting to the new baby and working out her plans for the future, but Dionisio is totally cool with giving her some space,” the source said. “In the past, Kailyn has always jumped straight in deep with guys, so she’s really enjoying taking it slow and getting to know him more.”