Kailyn Lowry and Ex Javi Marroquin Sign on for ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, will appear on the next season of Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars, PEOPLE reports.

Lowry and Marroquin were married for three years before splitting in December 2015. They share one child, son Lincoln, 3.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The duo agreed to joint custody last summer but have since developed more issues, many of which played out on their MTV reality show. In a recent episode, Lowry and Marroquin signed a consensual order of protection that limiting communication between the two and stated that they will only be able to text or write regarding plans for Lincoln.

Lowry also recently gave birth to her third child, a son whose father is the 25-year-old’s longtime friend Chris Lopez.

Other couples appearing on the reality show include Bad Girls Club‘s Mehgan James and DeAndre Perry and Bachelor in Paradise‘s Juelia Kinney and JJ Lane, Shahs of Sunset‘s Bobby Panahi and Asifa Mirza and Love & Hip Hop: NY‘s Peter Gunz and Amina Buddafly.

Photo Credit: kaillowry.com