Kailyn Lowry Hints She Has Major Dirt on Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry is teasing fans with some major dirt on ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member shared on Twitter Thursday that she was waiting for MTV cameras to dish what she knows, but that it’s good gossip worth waiting for.

“Ooooohhhhhh i got some tea for yalllllll,” she tweeted, tagging Marroquin. “Everything comes full circle.”

She added, “The funny thing is, I keep my mouth shut long enough and every time I do the truth comes out just before I want to open my mouth. I’ll wait for the cameras to spill the tea.

The MTV personality’s mentions were immediately filled with people asking her to spill the tea immediately, but Teen Mom 2 superfans were pretty sure they knew to what she was referring.

Marroquin and Teen Mom 2 castmate Briana DeJesus broke up earlier this month after going hot and heavy since at least October, with DeJesus citing her upcoming plastic surgery for the split and Marroquin blaming the distance.

But the two were spotted together in Miami, Florida Thursday as DeJesus readied herself for another round of plastic surgery courtesy of Dr. Michael Salzhauer, also known as Dr. Miami. Marroquin had previously claimed on Twitter he was traveling to Los Angeles to get his teeth whitened and to visit friends.

But when DeJesus was shown getting marked for her breast lift and implant exchange, tummy tuck and booty reshaping on the Snapchat account of the famed plastic surgeon, Marroquin was right by her side.

“Will you take care of her?” Dr. Miami asks Marroquin, to which the MTV personality replies in the affirmative.

Fans couldn’t believe the two are spending time together again after DeJesus blasted both Marroquin and Lowry in a 45-tweet rant last week.

Fans will just have to wait and hear the full story.

