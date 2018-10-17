Kailyn Lowry Reveals Chris Lopez Was First Love, Not Ex-Husband Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry may have gone through a marriage and divorce with Javi Marroquin, but her first true love and heartbreak came after that.

The Teen Mom 2 star opened up about some of the “toughest” obstacles she’s overcome over the years on her blog recently, revealing that her first love and heartbreak came during her relationship with Chris Lopez, with whom she had her third son, baby Lux, almost a year ago.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I believe Lux’s dad was my first true love…I know, weird, when I had two kids with two other people,” the 26-year-old wrote, as first reported by Radar.

Lowry continued, of her relationship with Lopez, which ended before the birth of their child, “This was my first REAL heartbreak, where I loved someone and was IN love with someone. And I felt so abandoned during such a vulnerable time.”

“Breaking up with Isaac and Lincoln’s dads was upsetting because I felt like my kids lost the family aspect that I craved so badly for them. But this was different,” she added.

Lowry also opened up about her relationships with the families of Marroquin, with whom she shares 4-year-old son Lincoln, and Jo Rivera, with whom she shares 8-year-old son Isaac.

“I talk to them if/when I see them and that’s the extent of my relationship with them,” she noted.

“I appreciate everything they do for my sons and I’m glad my sons are able to grow up knowing them. There’s no reason for a close relationship between them and myself.”

She also revealed that she’s prepared for the end of Teen Mom 2, whenever it comes.

“It would definitely be an adjustment since we are so used to the cameras being a major part of our lives,” she wrote, adding that she got her college degree “in preparation for the day we are no longer on Teen Mom.”

“I’m ready to explore other directions and jobs to provide for my kids,” she added.

But would she appear on another reality show? Absolutely!

“I would definitely do The Challenge on MTV or Naked and Afraid, I love those shows!” she wrote, noting that she’d be happy to follow in the footsteps of Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout. “I was so pumped when I saw Maci from Teen Mom OG was going to be on Naked and Afraid!!! So badass.”

We’d love to see her there too!

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV