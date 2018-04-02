Kailyn Lowry’s Reclusive Baby Daddy Chris Lopez Reveals He Once Loved Her

Chris Lopez, the father of Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry‘s youngest child Lux, said he once loved Lowry.

“Did you ever love [Kailyn]? Do you guys have a good co parenting relationship for Lux?? He’s really cute by the way,” a fan asked Lopez on Friday.

“Yea..and we’re co parenting,” Lopez replied. He added a face with tears of joy emoji.

Since Lopez has shied away from the spotlight, unlike other Teen Mom baby daddies, the fan told Lopez they are “under the impression” that he has nothing to do with Lux. However, he said that is all wrong.

“I wonder what gave y’all that impression,” Lopez wrote. “I watched my son shot out the box lol.”

Although Lopez claims he is still working with Lowry to help raise the baby, it does not look like she wants anything to do with him. On March 26, the 26-year-old Lowry told him on Twitter, “You couldn’t look me in the eye if you tried.”

In January, Lowry also took a veiled swipe at Lopez. “One thing i can’t f—ing stand is a man who tries to make it seem like he’s trying to be in his kid’s life when in fact he barely does the bare minimum,” she wrote.

Lowry and Lopez’s son Lux was born in August 2017, and it took her three months to pick a name for him. She is not using Lopez’s last name, which is reportedly upsetting to the father. According to Radar Online, Lopez once posted a photo of his son with the hashtag “#YouALopezRegardless” on Twitter.

Lowry has three children from three different fathers. Aside from Lux, she is also mom to 4-year-old Lincoln, whose father is Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin; and 8-year-old Isaac, whose father is Jo Rivera.

During a recent episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, Lowry surprised fans by telling co-host Lindsie Chrisley that she wants more children and is considering sperm donors.

“I want more kids,” Lowry told her co-host of her future plans. “It’s crazy because, you’re like, ‘Kail you have three kids by three people, why the hell would you want more kids?’ I feel like I want one more… I’m going to start looking at sperm donors online.”

Even though it would seem too soon to have a child after Lux’s birth, Lowry said it would be great to give him a sibling who is closer in age so they “could be buddies.” She also knows it could be difficult to find “the one,” now that she already has three children.

“Someone is going to be like, ‘What the f—? Why would I get involved with you with all these children?’” Lowry said. “I guess I should wait, I’m only 26, so I guess I should wait it out and see what the future holds.”