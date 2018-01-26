Snooki and JWoww Rock Black Bikinis Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Jersey Shore’

Snooki and JWoww stepped into some slinky bikinis as they re-lived their Jersey Shore days on Thursday.

More than five years after their original MTV show went off the air, Jennifer “JWoww” Farley, 31, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 30, proved they’re looking better than ever as they showed off their bikini bodies behind the scenes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The reality stars were joined by the rest of the Jersey Shore clan (Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magr and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino) as they climbed aboard a yacht in Miami for a day filled with a few of their favorite things — drinking, tanning and games.

Snooki sipped on a glass of wine as she enjoyed the luxury yacht in a black two-piece and orange cover-up, while JWoww showed off her tattoos and curvy figure with a strappy bikini.

Snooki married Jionni LaValle in 2014, and the couple shares two children: Lorenzo, 5, and Giovanna, 3. Meanwhile, JWoww married Roger Matthews in 2015, and they have two children: 3-year-old Meilani and 1-year-old Greyson.

All the original cast-mates all agreed to do the reunion show except for Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who reportedly didn’t want to drudge up drama with her ex and co-star Ronnie.

One cast member who won’t be sipping on suds throughout the reunion season is Sorrentino, as that would violate the terms of his bail and land him in jail.

The reality star was granted permission to go to Florida and film the series while he awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of tax evasion. He will be sentenced on April 25.

The Blast pulled Sorrentino’s original order setting conditions of his release from back in 2014, which states that he must “abstain from the use of alcohol.” The rules set in that order remain in effect until his sentencing.

However, Sorrentino’s lawyer told The Blast Friday that the Jersey Shore star has been sober for the last two years.

He celebrated being granted permission to attend the Jersey Shore family reunion with some Instagram posts last weekend. Meanwhle, DJ Pauly D was spotted giving a lap dance to some young ladies on stage in a Miami bar.

Photos from that particular reunion show a lot of laughter, a few tears and a lot of drinking.

The MTV stars gathered for lunch at Miami’s Oceans Ten restaurant, sitting outdoors in the Florida sun. The group had a few drinks to get their new season started right, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi enjoyed a few cigarettes as they all caught up.

The reunion made Jennifer “JWoww” Farley emotional from the start, and she was seen blotting tears with a tissue, trying in vain not to mess up her makeup.

It was later at the Cleveland Bar where Pauly D showed off his lap dance skills. The two women on stage with him at least appeared to be enjoying themselves, as the reality star whipped his tattooed arms around over his head and gyrated for their amusement.