Watch: JWoww Was in Tears at ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Star’s Wedding

Jersey Shore alum Jenni “Jwoww” Farley attended the wedding of former castmate Deena Cortese, and things got pretty emotional.

Jwoww shared a clip from her seat at the celebration as she was recovering from several tear-jerking moments.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She acknowledged that her makeup was a wreck, but it was all because of the beautiful moments at the ceremony.

Up Next: JWoww Has Hilarious Mom Moment When Son Tries to Eat a Bra Insert

“My makeup is f—ed right now because every time I say I’m done crying at Deena’s wedding, something adorable happens and I start crying again,” Jwoww said. “If I have red lipstick and mascara and everything else all over the place, just f—ing accept it and move on. I have an eyelash coming off. It’s holding on for dear life.”

She then pans the camera to her husband, Roger Matthews, who cracks a joke a causes a huge smile to emerge on his wife’s face.

Cortese married Christopher Buckner on Saturday at the Laurita Winery in New Egypt, New Jersey. Most of the Jersey Shore cast members were in attendance, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, DJ Pauly D, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and Vinny Guadagnino.